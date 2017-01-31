Huge Interest in Jamaica at New York Times Travel Show

NEW YORK – The NY Times Travel Show is one of the important events on Jamaica Tourist Board’s sales calendar. It provides an opportunity for Jamaica to showcase its many and varied offerings to an audience of more than 25,000 travel professionals and enthusiasts.

Marcia Sinclair, District Sales Manager, Northeast USA and Victoria Rogers, Business Development Officer, Northeast USA were on hand to provide updates on new developments in Jamaica’s tourism offerings.

Partnering with the JTB this year to provide consumers an opportunity to win all-inclusive 4-day/3-night vacations for two (accommodation only) were: AMResorts, Jewel Resorts/Hilton, Melia Braco Village and Palladium Resorts.