By January 31, 2017

Huge Interest in Jamaica at New York Times Travel Show

NEW YORK – The NY Times Travel Show is one of the important events on Jamaica Tourist Board’s sales calendar. It provides an opportunity for Jamaica to showcase its many and varied offerings to an audience of more than 25,000 travel professionals and enthusiasts.

Marcia Sinclair, District Sales Manager, Northeast USA and Victoria Rogers, Business Development Officer, Northeast USA were on hand to provide updates on new developments in Jamaica’s tourism offerings.

Marcia Sinclair (right), Jamaica Tourist Board’s District Sales Manager, Northeast USA and Victoria Harper (left), Business Development Officer, Northeast greet travel agents at the Jamaica booth during the recently held New York Times Travel Show

Partnering with the JTB this year to provide consumers an opportunity to win all-inclusive 4-day/3-night vacations for two (accommodation only) were: AMResorts, Jewel Resorts/Hilton, Melia Braco Village and Palladium Resorts.

Travel agents flocked the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) booth during the recently held New York Times Travel Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in midtown Manhattan.

 

