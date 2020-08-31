Indian American Heritage Month Proclamation presented in the City of Miramar

MIRAMAR – City of Miramar Commissioner Yvette Colbourne commemorates Indian American Heritage Month by presenting a City of Miramar Proclamation to the Indian community.

Sajan Kurian, a leader in the Indian American community accepted the proclamation on behalf of South Florida Indian Community and also received a Community Service Award for his leadership in the Community.

Mr. Kurian accepted the accolades at a brief presentation at the Gandhi Square in Davie, Fl.

In 2017, the month of August was designated as Indian American Heritage Month in the City of Miramar.

The list of other Indian Community Leaders, who attended the presentation includes:

Manju Kalindindi, Esq. Cofounder/V.P, South Asian American Democratic Caucus

Joji John, President, Kerala Samajam of South Florida

Bijoy Xavier, President, NavaKerala Malayalee Association of South Florida

Rao, Board Member, Telegu Association of South Florida

Babu Zacharias

Asok Pillai

Sunil George Thaimattam, India Press Club of North America

Aby Anand, Indian National Overseas Congress

Biju Antony

Commissioner Colbourne stated, “Being of Indian and Jamaican descendent and born in Panama has giving me a passion for culture. I am inspired and grateful to those that promote the diverse culture in our community. I am happy to recognize Mr. Kurian as a Community Leader in Broward County and a voice for many Indian Americans in South Florida. Mr. Kurian is a wonderful Indian American Community leader who supports our diverse community”.