Caribbean Airlines Offering Specials between Ft. Lauderdale and MoBay

Caribbean Airlines offering non-stop flights, Triple Miles & Two Bags Free this Christmas for travel between Montego Bay & Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE – Caribbean Airlines customers now have more options for travel between South Florida and Jamaica from December 15, 2019 to January 07, 2020, with the introduction of seasonal non-stop service between Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay and Hollywood International, Fort Lauderdale.

Starting immediately, customers can make bookings for travel to/from Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale, specifically for the Christmas peak season.

All customers who complete their bookings by November 4th will receive Triple Miles and Two Free Checked Bags.

Customers booking via the Caribbean Airlines Mobile app will receive a bonus of 250 miles.

CEO, Garvin Medera stated, “We keep abreast of our customers’ travel trends, and are pleased to offer our customers options especially during peak holiday seasons. With incentives such as triple miles and extra free bags, we are competitively positioned to be the air carrier of choice for travellers between South Florida and Jamaica for the Christmas season.”

Flights for travel between Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale on Caribbean Airlines are available for sale at Caribbean Airlines ticket offices, online and via the Caribbean Airlines Mobile App, which is available for free download via the Apple Store and Google Play.