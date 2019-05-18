A Welcome Reception for Reggae Girlz at Fort Lauderdale Int’l Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Reggae Girlz will arrive in Broward County on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, before they embark on their journey to the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

Before heading to France, there are a host of events planned in South Florida the week of May 20-23; click here for a schedule of events.

Local dignitaries will be on hand for their arrival and you can too as the general public is invited to welcome the Reggae Girlz and show them your support.

The Reggae Girlz will arrive on Monday, May 20, 2019 on Caribbean Airlines, the official airline for the Reggae Girlz and the Welcome Reception will be held, 3:45pm – 5:00pm at Terminal 4, Departure Level (2nd level) East End.