Miami-Dade County Public Schools Warns: Severe Consequences for Cyber Threats to Schools

MIAMI-DADE – As the U.S. mourns the victims of the tragedy that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) and districts around the country are dealing with a rash of social media threats.

Miami-Dade Schools Police Department (M-DSPD) takes every threat seriously and thoroughly investigates each one to determine the validity of the threat and to identify the perpetrator. The threats received so far have been unfounded. Unfortunately, these non-credible threats are needlessly disrupting the educational environment of schools and interfering with officers’ ability to protect schools from real dangers.

M-DCPS is reminding the public and students that a written threat to kill or harm is a felony, will not be tolerated and perpetrators will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. As a district, we will continue to emphasize the importance of responsible social media use.

Anyone contemplating making such a threat should be aware they will likely be identified and this abominable behavior that exploits the tragic deaths of 17 innocent victims and preys on the fears left in the aftermath of their murders will result in the strongest possible consequences.