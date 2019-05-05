Ignite Caribbean Presents…30 UNDER 30 Changemakers Awards 2019

Changemakers Awards to honor Leadership and Volunteerism in the Caribbean American Community

WASHINGTON, DC – The Ignite Caribbean 30 Under 30 Changemakers Awards are presented for leadership accomplishments in the USA and honorees can be from any CARICOM member country.

Nominees can be from any sector or endeavor — Academic, Entrepreneur, Activist or Community Leader — who has been working for more than 3 years on an Agenda to promote the wellbeing of the Caribbean Society in the United States.

They could also be a Student Leader, e.g. a member of a Caribbean Student Association whose work has contributed to making a measurable difference on a University/College Campus in the USA or Caribbean.

Prizes are awarded for:

Work done in the United States

Work done in the Caribbean Region

Changemakers Awards Winners Criteria

Outstanding Academic Performance (20 Points)

Leadership/ Change Making (40 Points)

Entrepreneurial /Professional Success (30 Points)

Overcoming Personal Challenges/ Adversity (10 Points)

All Thirty Changemakers will receive artwork and logo designed NCAHM Certificates which is presented at a Breakfast Reception held in their honor on June 7, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Change Makers are invited to attend the Legislative Forum and other events June 3rd to 7th 2019 in Washington DC at their own bequest.

Changemakers Awards 2019 Categories

OUTSTANDING ACADEMIC PERFORMANCE ( 20 PTS)

Leaders help themselves and others to do the right things. They set direction, build an inspiring vision, and create something new. Leadership is about mapping out where you need to go to “win” as a team or an organization; and it is dynamic, exciting, and inspiring

LEADERSHIP/CHANGE-MAKING (40 PTS) The process of building a grassroots movement involving communities, community engagement primarily deals with the practice of moving communities toward change, usually from a stalled or similarly suspended position.

ENTREPRENEURIAL/ PROFESSIONAL SUCCESS (30 PTS) Thinks about the future or advancements in a creative and imaginative way. Demonstrates unusual or progressive ideas about the future or advancements

OVERCOMING PERSONAL CHALLENGES/ADVERSITY (10 PTS) Applies better solutions that meet new requirements, unarticulated needs, or existing market needs



