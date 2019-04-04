Nominate A Young Leader For The CAHM 30 Under 30 Change Maker Awards

WASHINGTON, DC – The community is invited to nominate leaders who are thirty and under and are of Caribbean American heritage to be honored at Caribbean American Heritage Month festivities in June 2019.

Members of the community at large are invited to submit nominations of young leaders who were actively engaged in their community and who have shown outstanding leadership in the fields of academia, business enterprise, activism, social entrepreneurship, activism or community leadership across any sector.

This initiative is spearheaded by the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS) Ignite Caribbean Emerging Leaders Initiative as part of the commemorative activities for National Caribbean American Heritage Month that takes place annually.

The chairs for the Program are Dylan Wong, ICS Program Associate, Ignite Caribbean and Michelle McIntosh, ICS Program Associate.

Over the past three years, Ignite Caribbean and the 30 Under 30 Awards has brought to our attention the innovative and inspiring work being done by the emerging leaders of our Caribbean society across the USA as well as in the region.

Honorees and speakers have included entrepreneurs, farmers, journalists, and upcoming leaders in the fields of technology, arts and culture, and so on.

Nominations undergo a rigorous selection process from qualified judges in the respective fields. Upon selection, honorees and their projects are then profiled on National Caribbean American Heritage Month social media and online channels.

In addition to being honored at an awards ceremony in Washington DC, they have the opportunity to win cash and other prizes.

Tower Isles has once again committed to being the lead sponsor for the third year in a row, and will also sponsor the “Beryl Levi Visioneur Awards”. Their commitment stems from their core value of developing the talents of young entrepreneurs and community, as well as building the next generation of leaders.

The community is invited to submit nominations here.

NOMINATIONS CLOSE ON APRIL 30th, 2019