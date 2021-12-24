Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami 2021 Christmas Message

My fellow Jamaicans and friends of the Diaspora let us celebrate another exciting Christmas season. Recently, we had a production with the South Florida Caribbean Chorale, titled “Good Ole Fashion Christmas”. We did several carols from renowned Jamaican composers, including the late Dr. Olive Lewin, Noel Dexter and Professor Barry Chevannes. The concert ended with a Jamaican favorite by Professor Chevannes “Holy, Holy, Holy, Him name ” with the chorus “fe we God great fe true” (ghetto carol).

Jamaican Christmas Traditions

As we celebrate the festive season, the concert was a reminder of how specially gifted and talented we are as Jamaicans. Let us relive what is uniquely our Jamaican Christmas, embracing our cultural traditions….the sweet taste of sorrel, the aroma of the fruit cake baking in the ‘Jamaican’ kitchens, the sumptuous serving of the gungo rice and peas, and Jamaican egg nog “which is like heaven to yu tongue” as sung by Shaggy.

However, let us reach out and show love to everyone especially the less fortunate among us. We also use this time to express our heartfelt gratitude to our community. Especially for continued support even through these challenging times. We remember in prayer, those who have lost loved ones in this pandemic, which still continues to impact our community. I know that you, my Jamaican nationals are resilient and this, we will overcome.

Now, let us remember this truth about Christmas “….unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given; and the government shall be upon His shoulders and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father and Prince of Peace”.

On behalf of the staff of the Consulate General of Jamaica at Miami, and my family, Tanya and Serena, I wish you all a blessed Christmas season of peace, hope, love, joy and prosperity, and memba sey “fe we God great fe true”.

Happy Holidays.

R. Oliver Mair