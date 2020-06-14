NEW YORK – In solidarity with Black and Brown communities in America and across the world, the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) first ever stream telecast under the banner of the hashtag #FriendsUniteForJA, will take place on Sunday, June 14th, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern (NY).

The lineup includes world renowned reggae music and Grammy award winning artists.

The fundraiser will support food and economic relief in communities impacted by COVID-19 in Jamaica. #FriendsUniteForJA is a virtual concert that will be streamed for worldwide access and promises to be an unforgettable and innovative celebration of solidarity in an era where the pandemic has the world physically distanced.

#FriendsUniteForJA

VP Records and Tuff Gong International will be the main partners providing their streaming platform. This streamed fundraiser will be accessible at www.theafj.org and on VP Records YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/vprecords.

The fundraiser promises to honor the exciting social atmosphere the culture of Jamaica is known for.

This will be an opportunity to tell the compelling COVID story in Jamaica which depicts a heartening representation of human resiliency.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to view the broadcast in a dedicated chat room with friends and colleagues which will begin 30 mins before the telecast.

Sponsors include JetBlue, Caribbean Food Delights, GraceKennedy, Caribbean Producers Jamaica, Sanmerna and First Global Bank.

#FriendsUniteForJA Artist Line-up

Grammy award winning artist, Rodney Price aka “Bounty Killer”, known for his rhythm and beats, has been added to this remarkable lineup.

DJ Khaled and Busta Rhymes will cohost the event bringing the vibrant energy they always carry with them.

Donors and reggae fans will get to see their favorite artists including Busy Signal, Skip Marley, Beenie Man, Christopher Martin, Lila Ike, Sister Nancy. Notable cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason will be featured and music by Max Glazer Federation Sound.

An Art Collection has been curated featuring top Jamaican artist and is being offered live online until June 14th at www.invaluable.com/catalog/xvmrak05mt.

Designated chat rooms are one of the distinct features of this event.

There will be an added perk to the chat rooms which will include the special drop-ins and a Blackwell Rum cocktail. Each chat room will contain 10 participants in an exclusive experience in a Zoom chat format.

Regular concerts would typically have thousands of people where access meet and greets are occasionally possible, in this format fans from across the world would have access to a once in a lifetime experience to network from the comfort of their home.

Friends can pool together in groups of ten to chat together or to join other attendees as a group of five to secure a chat room. The event is expected to draw crowds from the US, Canada, the UK and Asia.

The Fight to Support Vulnerable Communities While the recorded death rates fortunately continue to go down, the fallout of quarantine still persists in Jamaica despite the government’s best efforts.

The COVID-19 crisis has created unique challenges to Jamaica’s economy and healthcare system. The pandemic has led to job losses and school closures which in turn directly aggravates food insecurity and impacts already vulnerable communities in Jamaica.

Since the economy relies heavily on tourism and services, quarantine measures that are meant to prevent the spread of the virus also limit workers from continuing income driven activities.

As a developing country, unemployment benefits, e-learning options and stimulus packages are simply not a possibility.

Despite the strong efforts by the government, courageous healthcare workers and resilient citizens, Jamaica remains in need of external support for the population, especially vulnerable groups.

#FriendsUniteforJA is a very important initiative to protect, rebuild and sustain lives on the island.

Following the AFJ’s recent U$100,000.00 donation of PPE healthcare supplies to Jamaica, our goal is to double that effort through the support of sponsors, patrons and concert attendees.

How to Participate

There are four sponsorship options available Global Sponsor $15,000, Presenting Sponsor $5,000, Patron Sponsor $2,500 and Friend Sponsor $1,000 to have access to the chat room and other premiums before the event.

Individuals wishing to attend in a designated chat room will pay $100. The event will stream for free on the website. During the broadcast, donations are welcome, every amount counts.

DONATE: afjdonate.org or CashApp $FriendsUniteForJA or PayPal.me/AFJdonate.

$10, $50, $500 or whatever you can