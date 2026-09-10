How South Florida’s Caribbean Families Can Turn Homeownership Into Generational Wealth

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – For many Caribbean families who settled in South Florida, a house was never just a place to live. It was a foothold. A home to raise children in, a base for the next generation, and something to pass down the way land and property have been handed down across the islands for generations. That instinct is sound, and the numbers behind it are worth understanding.

Homeownership remains one of the most dependable engines of household wealth in the United States. According to the National Association of Realtors, drawing on Federal Reserve survey data, the typical American homeowner holds a net worth of roughly $430,000, while the typical renter sits closer to $10,000. That gap is not simply a matter of who happens to buy homes. It reflects a basic mechanic. Every mortgage payment builds equity in an asset that tends to appreciate, while rent buys shelter and returns nothing. For a community that prizes family, legacy, and building something that lasts, that mechanic deserves a close look.

South Florida makes the case especially clear, because this is where so much of the Caribbean diaspora has concentrated. Broward County cities like Lauderhill, nicknamed Jamaica Hill for good reason, hold some of the densest Caribbean American populations in the country. Census data show Lauderhill as a majority Black city of about 75,000 residents, with a median household income near $51,000. That income figure frames the real question for a lot of families here. Is ownership actually within reach on a working household’s budget?

In much of the region the honest answer has been difficult, but Lauderhill is more encouraging than the headlines about Miami’s luxury market would suggest. The local housing stock leans heavily toward condominiums, townhomes, and villas rather than large single-family houses, and that keeps entry prices down. Recent Lauderhill market trends put the median list price around $159,900, with homes averaging roughly 1,100 square feet at about $152 per square foot. Properties are taking their time to sell, sitting a median of about 133 days on the market, and sales activity has cooled compared with a year earlier. For a first-time buyer, a slower market with more than 700 active listings is not bad news at all. It means room to negotiate, time to inspect carefully, and less pressure to waive protections just to win a bidding war.

Getting past the down payment

The single biggest barrier for most first-time buyers is not the monthly payment. It is the cash needed up front. This is where a lot of qualified families stall out, and it is also where the most help is available and the least used. Broward County’s housing programs offer down payment and closing cost assistance to income-eligible first-time buyers, structured as a deferred, zero-interest second mortgage that is not repaid until the home is sold or refinanced. For a household earning around the local median, that assistance can be the difference between renting for another five years and closing on a home this year. County-approved counseling agencies, including the HUD homebuyer education courses many programs require, can walk a family through eligibility before they ever sit down with a lender.

The smarter frame is to treat the purchase as a long game. Homeownership is not a quick flip, and the families who benefit most are the ones who buy something they can hold. Financial planners generally caution that it takes several years of ownership to come out ahead of renting once you account for closing costs, maintenance, and the eventual cost of selling. That caution fits the diaspora instinct almost perfectly. The plan was never to sell in three years. The plan is to build equity steadily, refinance if rates ease, and pass down an asset that has grown while the family lived in it.

Buying smart in a market like this one

A few habits separate buyers who build wealth from those who simply take on debt. Look hard at HOA fees, which are common across Lauderhill’s condo and townhome market and can quietly reshape what you can afford. Read the reserve study for any association before committing, since a building facing a large special assessment can turn a bargain into a burden overnight. Build Florida’s insurance costs into the math from day one rather than treating them as a surprise at closing, because they have climbed sharply in recent years. And resist the pull to stretch to the very top of your approval. A payment you can carry comfortably through a job loss or a lean season is the one that keeps the house in the family.

For families weighing whether to keep renting or make the move, the arithmetic in a market like Lauderhill is more favorable than it has been in years. Prices are soft, the pool of homes for sale in Lauderhill runs deep, and public assistance for down payments is sitting largely unclaimed. Nationally, the homeownership rate among Black households still trails the overall rate by a wide margin, a gap rooted in decades of unequal access to credit and capital. Closing that gap one household at a time is not only a personal financial win. It is how a community turns a generation of hard work into something the next generation inherits.

The dream that brought so many Caribbean families to South Florida was always about more than arrival. It was about establishing something that endures. A home, bought carefully and held patiently, remains one of the most direct paths to that goal, and for once the local market is leaning in the buyer’s favor.