Women in Jamaican Entertainment Celebrated by QORIHC

KINGSTON, Jamaica – There are many women in Jamaica whose achievements have been un-recognized. Since 2016, Laurell Nurse has given many of them their flowers through her Queens Of Reggae Island Honorary Ceremonies (QORIHC).

That event celebrates its 10th anniversary on May 31 at the Karl Hendrickson Auditorium in Kingston. Nurse plans to name the Class of 2026 two weeks before showtime.

“It has been strategic and intentional that announcements are made much closer to the date for the mystique, suspense and anticipation of the show. It’s a good thing,” Nurse, a Jamaican based in the tri-state area, told South Florida Caribbean News.

With the support of a committee, she has already selected most of the honorees. Like previous years, the QORIHC will acknowledge the accomplishments of women in entertainment, the arts and media.

QORIHC Past Honorees

Since its inception in 2016, Nurse has honored over 100 people, many of them from the entertainment sector. They include Marcia Griffiths, Sister Nancy, Sharon Marley, Sister Carol, Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s current entertainment minister; Macka Diamond and D’Angel.

Alma Mock Yen, a stalwart of Jamaican journalism, and actress Audrey Reid (of Dancehall Queen fame), are also on the QORIHC honor roll.

“They said we would run out of honorees, 10 years later many women who are well-deserved are still on the waiting line,” said Nurse.

A registered nurse by profession, Nurse is also a singer known as Mye Laurell. She is aware of the decades of indifferent treatment meted out to women in public life in Jamaica.

Encouraged by groundbreaking deejay Sister Nancy, she started the QORIHC 10 years ago, but was determined it would not be limited to entertainment figures. Criteria for selection is at least 10 years of impact and influence on the Jamaican entertainment and culture sphere.