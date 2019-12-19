House Votes To Impeach President Donald Trump

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement after the House voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump:

“President Trump had to be impeached. He does not deserve to occupy the highest office in this land. He is a disgrace to our Founding Fathers, our constituents and our children.

“The elephant (pun intended) in the room is Russia.

“My regret is that we do not yet know what Russia and Putin have on Trump to cause him to serve as a puppet for the communist nation. I eagerly await the answer to that question.

“But whatever this foreign adversary has on Trump, he is now the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House. And, I believe that when Trump ultimately leaves office, he will be indicted in federal court and we will get our answers.

“He will face trial for financial crimes and collusion with Russia and will ultimately be found guilty and sentenced to prison.

“I await that day.”