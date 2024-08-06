SOUTH FLORIDA – Despite the stormy weather on Saturday, August 3rd, Consul General R. Oliver Mair attended the STUDIO 45 | Jamaica 62nd Independence Celebration at Truck Stop in Weston, Florida. The Consul General engaged with hundreds of revelers and then took to the stage to recognize the patrons and congratulate promoters Gary Hart and Omar Shoucair on their successful event.

One Love Award Recipents

During the celebration, Consul General Mair presented two seasoned South Florida promoters, Marco Brown and Tyrone Robertson, with the Consulate General of Jamaica One Love Award. This prestigious award honors their contributions to the Jamaican Diaspora through their tireless efforts in producing events and entertainment that keep the Jamaican culture alive.

Event Promoter: Marco Brown

Marco Brown, a pioneer in the entertainment industry, opened the first Broward County-based Jamaican Night Club in the 1970s. He is renowned for producing unforgettable events like Sundays on the Bay and Rancho Grande.

Brown expressed his gratitude, saying: “I have been in the entertainment business for a long time, and I still get a feeling of satisfaction when I see patrons enjoying themselves at events that I have produced.”

Event Promoter: Tyrone Robertson

Tyrone Robertson started his career with small events in Kingston, Jamaica and Miami Lakes, FL. He was inspired by the success of Sundays on the Bay and clubs like Hungry Whale. Later, he created the popular First Fridays of Florida event. It ran from 2000 to 2016 and served the community.

Robertson is also the co-producer of the Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival, co-founder of CaribTix.com, and Caribbean streaming service Caribcast.

He stated: “Seeing the success of Sundays on the Bay and clubs like Hungry Whale served as a foundation for me to produce events and platforms that cater to the Caribbean community.”

Brown and Robertson have collaborated on several events, including SeaBreeze Sundays and the annual Pluto & Friends concert. Their dedication to promoting Caribbean culture and entertainment has kept the Diaspora engaged and vibrant.

The Consulate General of Jamaica One Love Award is a testament to the outstanding contributions of Marco Brown and Tyrone Robertson to the Jamaican community in South Florida.