Bahamian Student Captain Ernea Miller Flying The Skies In Florida

Captain Ernea Miller hoping to return to The Bahamas soon.

PLANTATION – Captain Ernea Miller, is a Bahamian private pilot, flying the skies in Florida and charting her own course.

The twenty one year old pilot is a student at the Flight Safety Academy in Vero Beach, Florida, who took time from her busy schedule to stop at the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism’s booth during the recent Sun n Fun International Fly In and Aviation Expo in Lakeland, Florida; which is the second largest aviation conference in the world.

Licensed as a private pilot already, Captain Miller is scheduled to graduate with a multi engine and commercial pilot license and as a flight instructor in October 2019.

But, this 2016 graduate of Saint Augustine’s College in Nassau, Bahamas is not sitting on her laurels. The young and ambitious Miller, plans to join the aviation team at Bahamasair, where she hopes to follow in her brother’s steps, Captain Devin Miller, a 30 year veteran pilot at Bahamasair.

Captain Miller said airplanes have always captivated her. As a child residing near the Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, “the noise of the airplanes always excited me. This fascination led to my curiosity and deeper desire to learn more about the aviation industry,” she said.

“From seaplanes and Cessna to Grand caravan, ATR’s and 737-dash series aircrafts, I want to fly them all, the sky truly is the limit for me, and it is with great passion, determination and a steadfast commitment to this vital industry in tourism, that I await the endless possibilities that lie ahead,” she said.

Captain Greg Rolle a pilot and Sr. Director of Sports and Vertical Markets at the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation (MOTA) said he was totally impressed by the passion, determination and enthusiasm shown by Miller.

“Miller is a fine example of young, talented and skilled Bahamian professionals, making a difference in their chosen career field, we are proud of what she has accomplished and know that she is destined to positively impact our tourism and aviation industry,” he said.

“Aviation plays such a vital part in our tourism mix, and from all indications, based on our current booking trends and visitor arrival numbers, we are on course to surpass our historic record performance of 2018. We expect to exceed the more than 6.8 million visitors we welcomed last year as well as exceed the more than 122,000 private planes that landed on our airports,” he said.