by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaica’s popular Consul General to Miami since 2018, Oliver Mair often refers to himself as a “frustrated artist” when he appears at entertainment events in South Florida. He is known to show off his deejay skills from time to time.

The jocular Mair expects to do the rounds on August 4 when a number of events are being held to celebrate Jamaica’s independence two days later. At one of those gigs, Suga Reggae Fest at Centennial Park in Fort Myers, he will be recognized for his service to the Jamaican Diaspora.

Oliver Mair said the entertainment scene in Florida has grown rapidly since he was assigned there.

“It’s vibrant, very vibrant, lots of shows take place continuously. Almost every Jamaican entertainer you can think of is a part of a show in the southern United States particularly Florida and Georgia. Whether the likes of Shaggy, Inner Circle, Yellowman, Ding Dong, Shenseea…they do regular shows. So, the entertainment scene is excellent, and it’s not limited to reggae performers,” Mair noted.

West Indians once considered South Florida a sleepy retirement region, but things began to change during the 1980s when hip hop group 2 Live Crew helped put it on the music map. During the 1990s, Inner Circle exploded with the hit songs Bad Boys and Sweat, transforming South Florida into a bonafide reggae market.

In addition to Inner Circle, several reggae acts live in South Florida including Etana, Marcia Griffiths and Willie Stewart, the former Third World drummer who promotes the successful Rhythms Of Africa show in Miramar.

Mair believes their presence shows how palatable the area has become for Jamaicans.

“Broward County has more Jamaicans than any other county in the US. And as Jamaicans gather together there are more businesses that are emerging which is a great thing,” he said.

Suga Reggae Fest is promoted by Suga 95.7 FM, an independent radio station owned by Jamaican Dwayne Williams. Based in Fort Myers, it has a 24-hour, all-Jamaican format.