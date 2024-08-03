Entertainment

Celebrating Jamaica’s Independence in South Florida with Oliver Mair

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News12 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Jimmy Cliff, Wayne Messam, Roger Lewis, Oliver Mair
Jimmy Cliff, (seated) - Standing L-RP Mayor Wayne Messam, Roger Lewis (Inner Circle), Hon. Oliver Mair at Circle House Studios in Miami

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaica’s popular Consul General to Miami since 2018, Oliver Mair often refers to himself as a “frustrated artist” when he appears at entertainment events in South Florida. He is known to show off his deejay skills from time to time.

The jocular Mair expects to do the rounds on August 4 when a number of events are being held to celebrate Jamaica’s independence two days later. At one of those gigs, Suga Reggae Fest at Centennial Park in Fort Myers, he will be recognized for his service to the Jamaican Diaspora.

Oliver Mair said the entertainment scene in Florida has grown rapidly since he was assigned there.

Kabaka Pyramid and Oliver Mair
Reggae Grammy Winner Kabaka Pyramid and Oliver Mair (R)

“It’s vibrant, very vibrant, lots of shows take place continuously. Almost every Jamaican entertainer you can think of is a part of a show in the southern United States particularly Florida and Georgia. Whether the likes of Shaggy, Inner Circle, Yellowman, Ding Dong, Shenseea…they do regular shows. So, the entertainment scene is excellent, and it’s not limited to reggae performers,” Mair noted.

West Indians once considered South Florida a sleepy retirement region, but things began to change during the 1980s when hip hop group 2 Live Crew helped put it on the music map. During the 1990s, Inner Circle exploded with the hit songs Bad Boys and Sweat, transforming South Florida into a bonafide reggae market.

In addition to Inner Circle, several reggae acts live in South Florida including Etana, Marcia Griffiths and Willie Stewart, the former Third World drummer who promotes the successful Rhythms Of Africa show in Miramar.

Mair believes their presence shows how palatable the area has become for Jamaicans.

Jimmy Cliff, Wayne Messam, Roger Lewis, Oliver Mair
Jimmy Cliff, (seated) – Standing L-R: Mayor Wayne Messam, Roger Lewis (Inner Circle), Hon. Oliver Mair at Circle House Studios in Miami

“Broward County has more Jamaicans than any other county in the US. And as Jamaicans gather together there are more businesses that are emerging which is a great thing,” he said.

Suga Reggae Fest is promoted by Suga 95.7 FM, an independent radio station owned by Jamaican Dwayne Williams. Based in Fort Myers, it has a 24-hour, all-Jamaican format.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News12 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Jamaican Diaspora in South Florida launches celebrations for golden jubilee anniversary of Independence

August 6, 2011
Jimmy Cliff The Harder They Come celebrates its 45th anniversary

Big celebration planned for The Harder They Come 45th Anniversary

December 3, 2017
Spicemas Carnival Grenada

Grenada Welcomes Back Its Annual Spicemas Carnival

June 17, 2022
Beautiful by Konshens

Dancehall & Reggae Star Konshens addresses standards of beauty

July 19, 2017
Back to top button