Senior Bahamas Tourism Executive Receives Recognition Award from Premier Faith-Based Trade Association

FORT LAUDERDALE – Linville Johnson, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation’s Director of Multi-Cultural and Religious Markets, was recently recognized by the Religious Conference Management Association (RCMA) at their Annual EMERGE Conference, for his dedication to promoting “faith-based meetings of excellence.”

RCMA, which is a multifaith, international association that is exclusively for religious meeting planners, boasts a membership of hundreds of professionals. Its annual conference held this year in Irving (Dallas) TX, was well attended by planners and suppliers.

Johnson, a veteran Bahamas Tourism executive, has been a member of the faith-based organization for many years, using his attendance at the annual conference to promote The Islands Of The Bahamas and encourage religious organizations and associations to consider The Bahamas for their conferences, meetings and various types of group movements.

Dr. Harry Schmidt, the President/CEO of RCMA, who presented Johnson with the award said, ” It is with the deepest regard, that the Religious Conference Management Association has selected to honor Linville for his stalwart service in representing the great country of The Bahamas to the RCMA community.”

“Linville’s passion for linking great hospitality venues in his country with prime conference planners is renown,” Dr. Schmidt said. He added, “Linville cares! His ability to develop lasting relationships that have generated countless engagements and interest for The Bahamas is to be noted. The entire RCMA family salutes Linville for his many years of being the consummate face, heart and soul of his beloved country among our community of faith. He is simply the best.”

The Recognition Award presented to Johnson by RCMA is an addition to the growing list of awards that he has received within recent months.

Other accolades recently bestowed on the veteran tourism executive include an award from the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals (NCBMP) and an Apex Award from Black Meetings and Tourism, during the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers (NABHOOD) and the International Multicultural and Heritage Summit and Trade Show.

Johnson’s career with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation spans a number of decades and over the years have included stints across the U.S. in major cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.

His career highlights include the creation and development of the Religious Market within the organization, which he did with the support of Bahamian religious leaders including Bishop Neil Ellis and the late Rev. Dr. Myles Munroe.

Johnson’s leadership role in the Religious Market over the years has resulted in The Islands Of The Bahamas playing host to some of the most influential spiritual leaders in the Christian faith such as T.D. Jakes, Rod Parsley, Benny Hinn, Tony Evans, Paula White and Promise Keepers International.

“We are proud of our Director of Multicultural Market, Mr. Linville Johnson, for the role he has played over the years within the Religious Market,” said Deputy Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, Mr. Ellison ‘Tommy’ Thompson. “We are also gratified that as our marketing ambassador, Mr. Johnson has been recognized by RCMA for his dedication to promoting and representing The Bahamas as the ideal destination for people of faith, who want to join millions who over the years have experienced our beautiful, sun kissed beaches, our delicious cuisine, our unique music and the warm laid back, friendly people of The Bahamas.”