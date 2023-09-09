ATLANTA – The Grace Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival presented by Publix, wrapped up another unforgettable event filled with Caribbean flavors, cultural experiences, and family-friendly fun. The festival, held at the Southeast Athletic Complex in Lithonia, Georgia on Sunday September 3rd, was a resounding success. The event drew over 6,000 attendees from Georgia and surrounding states to celebrate the vibrant Caribbean culture.

Grace Welcome Drink

On entry, patrons were greeted by the vibrant and courteous staff from CaribTix “The Official Ticketing Partner of the Festival”, after which the Caribbean experience continued. One of the festival’s highlights was the Grace Welcome drink, featuring Tropical Rhythms, a refreshing beverage that set the tone for the day. Attendees (21 years and older) also had the chance to sample the rich taste of Guinness “The Official Beer of the Festival”. It was a perfect complement to the spicy and savory dishes served throughout the event.

Publix Culinary Experience

The festival’s Culinary Experience was a major attraction presented by Publix. There were cooking demonstrations that showcased the incredible talent of Caribbean chefs. This attraction which was hosted by Chef Irie. It featured a thrilling display of culinary skills and flavor-packed dishes. Chef Scotley Innis of The Continental Restaurant & Cigar Lounge emerged as the winner of the Grace Atlanta Jerk Festival’s Chef Clash. The clash was between Chef Scotley Innis and Chef Jaaion Barnes of Culture & Culinary/G&S Lounge. Innis’ innovative approach to jerk cuisine, and his masterful execution of flavors impressed the judges and the audience. As the sun set over Atlanta, it was clear that the Publix Culinary Experience had been the stage for a truly unforgettable show.

Celebrity Cooking Showdown

The activities culminated with a Celebrity Cooking Showdown. A showdown between Jamaica’s Consul General, Oliver Mair, and Media Personality Jody-Ann Gray. Gray emerged as the winner with all bragging rights.

Families and children had a blast in the Kid’s Zone, which featured face painting, bounce houses, and more. In addition to the activities, vendors serving kid friendly snacks, food, and deserts were present. It was a delightful area where kids could immerse themselves in the Caribbean spirit.

Over 20 vendors delighted attendees with many dishes seasoned with Grace Jerk Seasoning. It provided a true taste of the Caribbean. The unique and innovative Guinness-infused ice cream was also a hit. Combining the flavors of Caribbean styled ice cream with a beloved beverage.

Corporate sponsors and partners JN Money, VM Group, Digicel, CaribBEING, Jamaica Tourist Board, Caribbean International Shipping, the Mortgage Place (Jamaica) and Visual FX engaged attendees with interactive experiences on the Corporate Walk, fostering a strong sense of community and collaboration. “We will definitely be back next year” stated Sharon Barnwell, owner, and operator of local logistics company Caribbean International Shipping.

Main Stage Entertainment

The festival’s main stage kept the energy high from start to finish. This included the charismatic comedy of Chris “Johnny’ Daley. In addition, live performances by Messenger Selah, Sasha Dream, Rudy Live, Destra and Gyptian. Pplus an interactive song and dance set with Ding Dong and the Ravers crew.

DJs Juggla, Tony Jangles, Richie D & Waggy T delivered music that had the crowd moving to the rhythm of the Caribbean. It was a day filled with unforgettable entertainment and a celebration of Caribbean culture.

The Grace Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival presented by Publix has once again brought the taste, sounds, and spirit of the Caribbean to Atlanta.