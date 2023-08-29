ATLANTA —The Grace Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival presented by Publix regrets to announce that Elephant Man will no longer be able to perform at this year’s event due to unforeseen circumstances. However, in an exciting turn of events, the festival is thrilled to announce that Ding Dong will be stepping in to take the stage representing the Dancehall genre.

Ding Dong, the renowned Jamaican dancehall artist, is set to bring his electrifying energy and captivating performances to the Grace Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival. With a diverse range of hits and a reputation for igniting the crowd, Ding Dong promises to deliver a memorable and thrilling experience for all attendees.

The festival, known for celebrating Caribbean culture, music, and cuisine, is dedicated to providing an unforgettable experience for its attendees. Despite the change in the lineup, the event will continue to feature an array of delectable Caribbean jerk dishes. In addition, live entertainment, cultural showcases, and a vibrant atmosphere that represents the spirit of the Caribbean.

“We are disappointed that Elephant Man will not be able to join us this year, but we are incredibly excited to welcome Ding Dong to the festival stage. Ding Dong’s performances are legendary, and we have no doubt that he will bring the same level of energy and excitement that our attendees look forward to,” said Cheriel Simmonds, Event Co-Founder.

The Grace Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival presented by Publix remains committed to delivering a fantastic event. The event celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Caribbean. Attendees can expect a day filled with music, dance, food, and community engagement.

The festival will take place as scheduled on Sunday September 3rd, 2023 at the Southeast Athletic Complex 5845 Hillvale Road, Lithonia, GA.

Festival Tickets

Tickets for the festival are still available and can be purchased through the official festival website www.atljerkfestival.com or at designated retail locations. The festival organizers express their gratitude to the attendees, sponsors, and partners for their continued support and understanding as they work to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for everyone.