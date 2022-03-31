Lila Iké Writes A Love Letter To Herself In New Song “True Love”

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Lila Iké’s first musical reveal of 2022 is the powerful new single and video “True Love,” out today (Mar 31) via In.Digg.Nation Collective/RCA Records.

“True Love” is a love letter to herself. The song (produced by Natural High Music) and video (directed by Ayana Riviére). The song encourages us to choose love even through the darkest times.

Lila explains the song’s evolution and meaning. “True Love is a song that I freestyled almost a year ago. At the time I was in a very emotional space and feeling a bit low in energy due to everything happening with the pandemic. I wanted to find a way to turn what I was feeling into a piece that would give others, who may be feeling the same, some hope. The most beautiful thing about this song is that a year later, I’m realizing this song was a personal love letter to my future self on healing and dealing with everything I’m experiencing at the moment. I hope it reaches everyone who needs this energy right now and that it gives them as much light as it gives me,” she states.

Debut Album

The Jamaican star on the rise has a promising year ahead. Especially as she prepares for her debut album and tours for the first time since the pandemic. She will be performing songs from her critically appraised 2020 EP The ExPerience.

2022 Tour Dates:

May 26th @ Cali Roots Festival in Monterey, CA (US)

June, 24th @ Festival Catalpa in Auxerre, (FR)

June 26th @ Festival Rencontres et Racines in Audincourt, (FR)

July 1st @ Summerjam Festival in Köln, (GER)

More dates to be announced shortly.

Lila Iké Profile

Fusing contemporary reggae with elements of soul, hip-hop and dancehall. The fast-rising songbird is from Manchester, Jamaica. Lila Iké is gaining attention at home and abroad with her distinctive delivery. Including old-school sensibilities and modern-day swagger.

In May 2020, Lila Iké released her debut 7-track EP The ExPerience to international acclaim via RCA Records in conjunction with Protoje’s label and artist management company In.Digg.Nation Collective facilitated through Six Course Records. In that year alone, she was nominated for Best Reggae Act at the 2020 British MOBO Awards, named one of 2020’s Most Interesting Artists via SPIN and selected for BBC 1xtra’s Hot For 2020 Artist list.

She joined the late night stage on A Late Show #PlayatHome with Stephen Colbert with Protoje and performed on NPR Tiny Desk At Home, raking in over 3 million+ views.

Performances

Before the global pandemic in 2019, Lila embarked on her very first solo tour throughout Europe. In addition, she opened for Protoje on his U.S. tour. She has performed on international festival stages including Rototom Sunsplash (Spain), Sole DXB Festival (Dubai), Reggae Sumfest in (Montego Bay, Jamaica) and BRIC’s Celebrate Brooklyn! (NYC, USA).

In 2021, the songstress wrote a telling song addressing child molestation “Batty Rider Shorts” and teamed up with dancehall artist Skillibeng for a remix of her song “Thy Will”.

The singer returns in 2022 with new music and will tour major festivals across the globe.