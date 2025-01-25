Entertainment

Haitian Singer Oltanie Charles: Celebrating Culture Through Music

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 6 1 minute read
Haitian Singer Oltanie Charles

by Howard Campbell

Haitian Singer Oltanie Charles
Oltanie Charles

Seattle, Washington – Last November when Oltanie Charles won Best Female Afro Caribbean Artist at the African Lifetime Awards in Seattle, Washington, the Haitian singer said staying true to her culture made the victory even more special.

Her song, Kale Kow, is done in her native Creole. It features fellow Haitian artist Toby Anbake.

“I have the opportunity to only sing in English but I don’t wanna do that ‘cause I have to remember where I’m coming from and everything I do is for my roots, my culture,” said Oltanie, who lives in Indiana.

The Haitian singer was born on Lagonave, an island in Haiti. It is 84 miles from the capital, Port-au-Prince. Oltanie spent most of her childhood there. Even after moving to Miami in 2010, staying true to  her Haitian roots was important.

Ale Ale Net and Kondane, songs released in 2023 and 2021, respectively, also show Oltanie’s uncompromising dedication to the Haitian dialect and sound.

Being recognized by the African Lifetime Awards is also a personal triumph.

“This award means a lot to me because 2024 was a year of learning and experience. I started the year doubting myself and wanted to quit ‘cause it was really hard and I met a lot of disappointment in 2023, but it turned out to be the best year of my music career so far,” said Oltanie.

African Lifetime Awards

The African Lifetime Awards started in 2019. It was created by Davies Chirwa, a businessman from Zambia. He is also the head of Channel A TV and DC Productions. These companies focus on the latest trends in Africa. He has directed and produced documentaries for elite athletes including Richard Sherman, Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin.

Awards were handed out in over 30 categories at last November’s show.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Sixteen Year Old Jasmine Charlot Crowned Miss Dream Castle 2017

Sixteen Year Old Jasmine Charlot Crowned Miss Dream Castle 2017

June 12, 2017
Caribbean Artifact Collection from Maisie McNaught of Kulture Klothes on Display in Miami Gardens

Caribbean Artifact Collection on Display June 27th in Miami Gardens

June 20, 2019

Reggae Report celebrates 25 Years with the launch of Backstage @ReggaeReport.com an exclusive Online Video Show

June 8, 2008

Airline seeking Caribbean Faces – Caribbean Airlines launches exclusive new online event!

June 23, 2009
Back to top button