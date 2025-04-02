Haitian Soul Meets Cinematic R&B on Upcoming EP Kouri

LOS ANGELES, CA –MyCompiledThoughts poses a pivotal question on his upcoming EP Kouri (out April 10th): “What are you running from?” From the Creole word meaning “run,” Kouri vividly captures MyCompiledThoughts distinct voice in R&B, while highlighting his versatile talents for poetic storytelling, and infectious self-produced beats.

At the heart of this EP lies a confident assertion that Vodou, though often misunderstood, is an integral, beautiful, and powerful part of MyCompiledThoughts’ culture. On “Erzulie Freda”, MCT channels the sultriness of Frank Ocean’s “Novacane” as he embraces the deity representing love, passion, and artistic inspiration. He delves into spirituality again with the anthem “Anba Satan”, serving a reclamation of personal power against betrayal and societal judgments, chanting, “Get below me Satan.”

Through tracks like “Moving Crazy,” “Moving Crazy Pt. 2” featuring fellow Boston native Tyler Loyal, and the heartfelt “More Love,” MyCompiledThoughts emphasizes unity, emotional depth, and cultural pride. The EP finale, a kompa-esque song “Want Me”, lingers with you like a tropical breeze.

The reaction to Kouri’s first single “Chasing” has been extraordinary with the vivid music video viewed over 100,000 times in a week and Vanyaland.com praising the song’s “ominous atmosphere worthy of the next A24 horror flick.”

Drawing stylistic comparisons to boundary pushing artist like Doechii, D4VD and The Weeknd, Kouri blends compelling lyrics, and emotional vulnerability, creating art that feels intimate, and cinematic while solidifying MyCompiledThoughts as a rising star.

Kouri Track List:

1-Chasing

2- Erzulie Freda

3- Anba Satan

4- Moving Crazy

5- Moving Crazy pt. 2 featuring Tyler Loyal

6- More Love

7- Want Me

MyCompiledThoughts’ Kouri arrives April 10th on all major streaming platforms.