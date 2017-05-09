Grammy Award Winner Wyclef Jean Headlines 1st Anniversary of Sounds of Little Haiti on Friday, May 19, 2017 at The Little Haiti Cultural Complex

MIAMI – What better way to celebrate Haitian heritage month, along with the anniversary of a key cultural event in the heart of the Haitian diaspora, Little Haiti than with Wyclef Jean.

Haitian singer/ hip-hop artist, Wyclef Jean is set to take center stage on Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Sounds of Little Haiti’s monthly music showcase taking place at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex (212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137).

Little Haiti Community Spotlights Cultural Diversity of Haitian History, Culture and Pride

Sounds of Little Haiti encompasses a variety of cultural experiences that including; a musical showcase, childrens corner, art exhibition, and shopping in the Caribbean Marketplace. Truly a family vibe inspired-event, Sounds of Little Haiti serves as the perfect way to celebrate the key and vital contributions of Haitians in the South Florida community.

This month there is a $15 donation to help support future free events for Sounds of Little Haiti. The event will be hosted by Mecca aka Grimo and will be held 6pm-11pm.

Tickets can be purchased through eventbrite or Sounds of Little Haiti

Other performers for the night include;Kreyòl La,Dat7,Carnival band,Rara Lakay, We Them Zoe’s and The Nancy St. Léger Danse Ensemble. The Miami Carnival Haitian band,Ti-Chapo will power a fashion show presentation of their costumes. Music throughout the evening by DJ Big Ben.

Sponsors for the event include: Maximillian Consultants Inc.,103.5 the Beat,L’Union Suite,Madame,,Prestige Beer, Decameron All Inclusive Hotels & Resorts,Eastside Ridge Development, Little Haiti Cultural Complex, Keon Hardemon-Chair of the City of Miami Commission,Commissioner Xavier Suarez,Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), Shiller Jerome, Island TV, HighLight Production,Best of the Best, MidTown Studios, TopShelf Beverage, Tradysion Lakou Lakay and BZB International, and Miami To Go.