MIAMI – Hampton Art Lovers presents the Point Comfort Art Fair + Show in Historic Overtown at the Historic Ward Rooming House during Miami Art Week/Art Basel/Soul Basel 2023.

Point Comfort comprises an art exhibition and the Indaba Lounge Series at the Historic Ward Rooming House and Gardens. Sponsored by the City of Miami Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Revitalization Agency & Art of Black (Greater Miami Convention & Tourism Bureau), 100 Black Men of Florida, FIU-Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab, E11even Vodka and Duke + Dame Whiskey.

Point Comfort Art Fair + Show 2023 is a panoramic experience of ART, CONVERSATIONS, and Community.

THEME: Be For the Culture/Before the Culture: Celebrating Hip Hop’s Golden Jubilee, is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

We curated our fair with works based on the inspiration of this transformative cultural institution with an enduring legacy that continues to alter America and the planet. We encouraged our invited artists to embrace the theme literally and create images of dignity.

Featuring the art of Basil Watson, Damien Mathis, Benford Stellmacher, Brandon Clarke, Tiffani Glenn, Phil Shung, Musa Hixson, Chris Clark, Rodney “Buck” Herring, William “King Pop” Floyd, Tommy the Animator, and Judy Bowman, in the Gardens @ The Historic Ward Rooming House within an 80×40 foot tent. We are also honored to showcase a special installation of paintings by Hon. George Clinton, Godfather of the Funk. Clinton is the Founder of the Parliament Funkadelic and the harbinger of Hip-Hop’s musical foundation.

The name “Point Comfort” is derived from the place in colonial Virginia where the first captives from the West African Kingdom of Ndongo (Angola) arrived in 1619. The people of Ndongo and other African tribes lost their native tongues and many of their traditions here in America. Through tremendous adversity, remnants of these lost traditions continue to express themselves in the song, dance, art, and crafts of today’s African-American community.

“Point Comfort Art Fair + Show” celebrates those remnants. “We’re not just selling art”

The show is a curated, multi-dimensional experience designed to tell the powerful narrative of the African-American experience through art and conversation. POINT COMFORT is a teachable moment, designed to pique curiosity, share legacies and facilitate the purchase of Black artwork. Point Comfort provides a platform for African-American masters of American fine art at the largest art exposition in North America (Miami Art Week). Providing invaluable exposure to an international audience of art professionals, collectors, lovers, and patrons of the arts.

Our ART SHOW features a historic collection inside the Historic Ward Rooming House. In 2023, we will present “For the People: 700 the Arts” featuring African American art from the collection of Miami-Dade Public Library. Hampton Art Lovers is delighted to showcase the works of Romare Bearden, Elizabeth Catlett, Gene Tinnie, Al Loving, Jacob Lawrence, Bob Thompson, Walter Williams, and others.

Libraries use the Dewey Decimal Classification System to organize items in their collections by subject. The main subjects are given a three-digit number, The Arts are located in 700–799. According to the American Library Association, “The arts play a vital role in our ability to communicate a broad spectrum of ideas to all people. Developing an understanding and appreciation of visual and performing arts promotes artistic literacy. Libraries should offer opportunities for the community to experience art.”

For over forty years, Art Services of the Miami Dade Public Library has acquired, developed, and maintained works for the Library’s permanent collection of over 2,200 works of art. Installed in 42 branches, it has earned national respect as an important reference collection that chronicles social, cultural, and artistic change in Miami. Our local library has been at the forefront of Arts Advocacy in South Florida, a community that now hosts the largest Art Fair in the Western Hemisphere – Art Basel & Miami Art Week.

Indaba Lounge Series Point Comfort is a panoramic experience of ART, CONVERSATIONS, and VIBES. Point Comfort’s Indaba Lounge Series brings people together in conversation through art. The word “Indaba” is Swahili for “come together” or “meeting of great minds”.

Our Indaba Lounge Series includes our Opening Reception, Art Talks, musical vibes curated by musicologists Fly Guy & Six Millz, “Bespoke Motor Gallery: Art Rigs and Rugged Elegance” , our curated immersive car exhibit in front of the Historic Ward Rooming House.

Pre-Basel Events

Fri | Dec 01 | 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

For the People: 700 The Arts | First Friday Mixer Celebrating the African-American Art Collection of Miami-Dade Library Hosted by Wilkie D. Ferguson Bar Association. Sounds Curated by Six Millz – The Remix Sponsored by Southeast Overtown / Park West CRA

Sun | Dec 03 | 12 pm – 2 pm

“Morning of the Rooster: Artful Conversations about Human Trafficking” Hosted by The Links Incorporated (Dade County Chapter) & Quest Freedom-Sponsored by Hampton Art Lovers

GENERAL SCHEDULE

Fri | Dec 01 | 04:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Thu | Dec 07 | 07:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Fri | Dec 08 | 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Sat | Dec 09 | 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Sun | Dec 10 | 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

SPECIAL EVENTS SCHEDULED

Thu | Dec 07 | 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Indaba Lounge Series | Point Comfort Opening Reception (Black Party)Sounds Curated by Six Millz Hosted by 100 Black Men of South Florida

Fri | Dec 08 | 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Indaba Lounge Series | Artist Talk Hip-Hop’s Enduring Legacy to Visual Art Featuring the Artists of Point Comfort with Dr. William Boone, Chair of Liberal Studies – Winston-Salem State University-Presented by Hampton Art Lovers

Fri | Dec 08 | 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Indaba Lounge Series | Artist Talk BPM: Beats, Pics & Masters with Rahsaan “Fly Guy” Alexander with Dr. James Peterson, President of Hip Hop Scholars, Inc.- Presented by Hampton Art Lovers

Fri | Dec 08 | 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Indaba Lounge Series | Mixer: Sound Sculptures Sound Curated by Fly Guy & Friends Hosted by the Zeta Nu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity

Sat | Dec 09 |3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Featuring the Artists of Point Comfort with Dr. Li Sumpter – Moore College of Art & Design-Presented by Hampton Art Lovers

Sat | Dec 09 | 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Indaba Lounge Series | Artist Talk: Art and Public Spaces-Oscar Fuentes, Miami-Dade Public Library-Christopher Norwood, Hampton Art Lovers Moderated by Rebecca Friedman of FIU – Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab

Sat | Dec 09 |6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Indaba Lounge Series | Art + Social Justice – Rediscovering Black Portraiture-Presented by South Florida People of Color

Sat | Dec 09 | 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Indaba Lounge Series | Art + Hip Hop Closing Reception-Sounds Curated by Six Millz (Rare Grooves)Hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc., Gamma Zeta Omega Chapter

Sun | Dec 10 | 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Indaba Lounge Series | Hampton Art Lovers Presents: “Bespoke Motor Gallery: Art, Rigs and Rugged Elegance “Hosted by Miami Jeep Pull-Up

Sun | Dec 10 | 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Indaba Lounge Series | Art + Fashion Fashion Art by Tatiana Gabriel Collection Hosted by Tatiana