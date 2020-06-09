Antigua & Barbuda’s Reggae Ambassador Causion Diagnosed with Cancer

Causion Undergoes Medical Treatment and Launches ‘Thank You’ Campaign To Assist With Medical Expenses

SOUTH FLORIDA – Antigua & Barbuda’s Reggae Ambassador Causion has been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. The diagnosis came seven days after he was rushed to emergency surgery on November 19th in Palm Beach, Florida.

“I can’t express what I was feeling at the time”, said Causion, “Perhaps you can say it was disbelief.”

Born Gregory Bailey in the twin island state of Antigua & Barbuda the reggae artist has had a stellar musical career spanning more than 30 years with highlights such as recently touring with the reggae giants Third World.

Causion, who is based in the United States, now has four albums. He has headlined concerts to benefit the less fortunate and has participated in concerts to raise funds for cancer. He lost both his parents to cancer. This time he is reaching out to his friends, fans and colleagues for financial assistance as he begins his long road to treatment and recovery.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would be in this position,” said Bailey. “I think my current situation is a wake up call for other artists. I’m hoping that by going public, my situation will encourage other artists to get regular check ups. In our business we spend a lot of time focusing on the artform and not ourselves.”

The reggae artist is also a songwriter and throughout his career has used his lyrics to uplift and educate others. This time is no different his latest single entitled “Give Thanks” is his way for saying thank you to his fans and to express gratitude for his life and his career.

Causion is asking fans and supporters to download the song as proceeds will go towards assisting with his medical expenses.

Causion’s Stage 3 diagnosis means the cancer is locally advanced and treatable with urgent and immediate care.

To support Causion’s treatment and recovery visit thankyoumission.com and download his latest song “Give Thanks”.