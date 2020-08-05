A Double Dose of GRAMMY Touch as Jemere Morgan Finds Solace in “Your Loving”

SOUTH FLORIDA – Amid worldwide pandemic and civil unrest, soulful recording artist Jemere Morgan found an oasis in which he dedicates a meaningful ode with “Your Loving” produced by notable French GRAMMY winning reggae producers Bost & Bim.

This isn’t Bost & Bim first intercontinental collaboration with the young crooner, as the duo are responsible for the hit track “Troddin” from Jemere’s last album, the top Billboard chart song “Self Confidence“.

The latter another notch in the producers impressive discography that boats such credits as composers of Chronixx’s “Skankin Sweet”, GRAMMY nominated for Chronixx’s album “Chronology”, Morgan Heritage’s album “Avrakedabra”, work with Alborosie, Sizzla, Capleton, Mykal Rose, Gyptian, Etana, J-Boog and many more illustrious artists.

“We have a special type of loving.. That sweeps me off of my feet.. Your love is one in a million” sings the third generation reggae royalty who coyly explained the song’s inspiration. “The inspiration comes from having someone special in my life that I feel I will do anything for and go out my way to do things to make her feel special. I’ve held back from loving someone for so long because of trust issues, so it’s finally good to feel love that feel safe and secured.” – says Jemere

Released by The Bombist / DadaSon Entertainment, “Your Loving” is available on all major streaming platforms and digital outlets.