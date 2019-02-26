Jazz In The Gardens Presents Poetry In The Gardens

A National Spoken Word Competition with the Winner receiving $10,000

Miami Gardens — Presented by the City of Miami Gardens, Poetry in the Gardens is an exciting addition to the Jazz in the Gardens brand that explores the best in spoken word and poetry.

The much-anticipated competition, under the theme Speak Your Art, will provide a forum for spoken word artists to share their creativity to generate meaningful conversation and use their voices to influence positive changes.

“Jazz in the Gardens is known for showcasing a wide range of talent to the thousands of patrons who attend the festival annually. Talent can manifest itself in a variety of ways, it is not limited to music,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert. “Poetry in the Gardens provides a platform for these artists to bring their gifts and talents to life and I am pleased that Jazz in the Gardens has evolved to provide such an opportunity.”

Poets and spoken word artists age 21 and over are encouraged to enter the preliminary competition during the Film Music Art & Culture (FMAC) Conference for a chance to participate in the final contest. Prize money is $10,000 – 1st place, $5000 – 2nd place and $1500 – 3rd place.

PRELIMINARY CONTEST

Thursday, March 7, 2019 ~ 11AM — 2PM

FIU Koven‘s Conference Center

Florida International University Biscayne Bay Campus

3000 NE 151st Street, North Miami, FL 33181

FINALS CONTEST

Thursday, March 7, 2018 ~ 8:00PM

Lorna’s Caribbean & American Restaurant

19752 NW 27th Avenue • Miami Gardens, FL 33056