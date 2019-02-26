Jazz In The Gardens Presents Poetry In The Gardens
A National Spoken Word Competition with the Winner receiving $10,000
Miami Gardens — Presented by the City of Miami Gardens, Poetry in the Gardens is an exciting addition to the Jazz in the Gardens brand that explores the best in spoken word and poetry.
The much-anticipated competition, under the theme Speak Your Art, will provide a forum for spoken word artists to share their creativity to generate meaningful conversation and use their voices to influence positive changes.
“Jazz in the Gardens is known for showcasing a wide range of talent to the thousands of patrons who attend the festival annually. Talent can manifest itself in a variety of ways, it is not limited to music,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert. “Poetry in the Gardens provides a platform for these artists to bring their gifts and talents to life and I am pleased that Jazz in the Gardens has evolved to provide such an opportunity.”
Poets and spoken word artists age 21 and over are encouraged to enter the preliminary competition during the Film Music Art & Culture (FMAC) Conference for a chance to participate in the final contest. Prize money is $10,000 – 1st place, $5000 – 2nd place and $1500 – 3rd place.
PRELIMINARY CONTEST
Thursday, March 7, 2019 ~ 11AM — 2PM
FIU Koven‘s Conference Center
Florida International University Biscayne Bay Campus
3000 NE 151st Street, North Miami, FL 33181
FINALS CONTEST
Thursday, March 7, 2018 ~ 8:00PM
Lorna’s Caribbean & American Restaurant
19752 NW 27th Avenue • Miami Gardens, FL 33056
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.