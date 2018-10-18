iGen Film Festival Aims to Grow New Generation of Filmmakers

MIAMI – The iGen Film Festival (formerly the Elijah Wells Youth Indie Film Festival) will take place October 19-21, 2018 in Historic Overtown at the Historic Black Archives Lyric Theatre 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136.

The mission of the iGen Film Festival is to provide a platform for emerging filmmakers ages 16-25, around the world to reach the broadest possible audience and to generate international dialogue through cinema.

The festival looks to celebrate and inspire ﬁlmmakers to develop their technical and creative skills.

The iGen Film Festival Ambassador’s for this year are Romeo Miller and JoMarie Payton. The festival is excited to have returning for the third year teaching a session in Film Producing, Wills Felin, Marco Mall, Antwan Smith, Fentz Louis, and Joe Latimn, just to name a few. There will be an intimate conversation with Nigerian-American Actor Sope Aluko(Black Panther) as well at the festival.

The iGen Film Festival looks to promote a new generation of emerging film filmmakers who are enriching the artistic landscape of film. This year’s festival line up will include engaging and thought-provoking films, expert speakers and audience interaction.