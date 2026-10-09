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Hair Peace & Hope 5K Returns to Miramar

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Hair Peace & Hope 5K

Local 10 anchor Alexis Frazier will lead the 10th annual South Florida run/walk supporting people with autoimmune conditions.

 

Hair Peace & Hope 5K

MIRAMAR — Hair Peace & Hope will mark a decade of advocacy when its 5K Run/Walk returns to Miramar Regional Park on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Local 10 News anchor Alexis Frazier will serve as emcee and grand marshal for the South Florida event, which raises money and awareness for people living with Mixed Connective Tissue Disease and other autoimmune conditions.

Hair Peace & Hope 5K Event Details

  • What: 10th Annual Hair Peace & Hope 5K Run/Walk
  • When: Saturday, October 24, 2026
    • 6:00 AM – On-site Registration Opens
    • 7:30 AM – Race Start
    • 9:00 AM – Awards & Podium Presentations
  • Where: Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027
  • Registration: General registration is $35; student registration for ages 5 to 18 is $20. A virtual run/walk option is available for $35. The first 500 registered participants are guaranteed a finisher medal and official race T-shirt.

Local 10 anchor Alexis Frazier host of Hair Peace & Hope 5K The milestone race welcomes runners, walkers and supporters of all fitness levels. Proceeds will help local patients cover hair prostheses, medical copays, transportation and wellness resources.

Founded in 2016, the Hair Peace & Hope 5K began as an effort to provide custom hair prostheses for people experiencing hair loss related to autoimmune conditions and treatments. The nonprofit initiative has since expanded its support across South Florida.

Reaching our 10th anniversary is a testament to the strength of our community and the vital need for resources among those navigating autoimmune conditions,” Hair Peace 5K founder Kay Martinek said.

Having Alexis Frazier of WPLG Local 10 join us as host highlights the impact this movement continues to make throughout South Florida.”

Mixed Connective Tissue Disease is a rare autoimmune disorder that can include features of lupus, scleroderma and polymyositis. Symptoms may include joint pain, muscle weakness, swelling, fatigue and hair loss. Treatment can help manage symptoms and reduce inflammation, although no cure currently exists.

Participants can register, donate, volunteer, form a team or explore sponsorship opportunities at HairPeace5K.com.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 minutes ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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