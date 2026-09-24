Networking Opportunities at First Fridays Event in Miramar

The free Oct. 2 event will spotlight entertainment, entrepreneurship and Cuban American business success. Moreover, it will do so during Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month.

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Amara La Negra, hitmaker Maffio and CAO Bakery & Café co-founder Tony Cao will headline the City of Miramar’s next “First Fridays: Network & Chill,” bringing star power and entrepreneurial perspective to the city’s Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month celebration.

Hosted by Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam and the city’s Economic Development & Housing Department, the 21-and-over event takes place Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. It is at Bind Space at Miramar. Admission is free with RSVP.

The fall networking series is designed to connect entrepreneurs, small-business owners, creatives and emerging professionals with industry leaders, practical resources and new opportunities. October’s lineup spans music, television, publishing and one of South Florida’s best-known Cuban bakery brands.

Featured Speakers

Amara La Negra has built a cross-platform career spanning music, television, beauty and children’s publishing. The Univision daytime host is known to audiences of the nationally syndicated talk show Desiguales and Love & Hip Hop: Miami. She launched her debut fragrance, Eternal Beauty, in 2025. She is also a two-time published children’s author. In addition, she is the creator of Amarita’s Way, a series centered on self-love, confidence, individuality and cultural pride.

Maffio is a multi-platinum producer and recording artist whose credits include Pitbull, Akon, Farruko, Nicky Jam, Wisin, Anitta, Shaggy, Fonseca, Olga Tañón and Elvis Crespo. He is a seven-time Grammy and Latin Grammy winner.

Tony Cao, a third-generation Cuban American baker and entrepreneur, is co-founder and CEO of CAO Bakery & Café. Cao began working at age 13 in the family business founded by his grandfather, Antonio Cao. Antonio Cao founded Vicky Bakery. Tony learned baking, customer service and operations from his grandfather and father.

In 2018, Cao and childhood friend Carlos De Varona recast several Vicky Bakery locations as CAO Bakery & Café. They paired traditional Cuban flavors with a contemporary Cuban American identity. The company has since grown to more than 20 Florida locations, serving staples including pastelitos, croquetas, Cuban sandwiches and cafecito. Moreover, CAO — short for “Cuban American Original” — is positioning the brand for expansion beyond South Florida and, eventually, nationwide.

“First Fridays: Network & Chill reflects our commitment to investing in the people who drive Miramar’s economy — our entrepreneurs, professionals, innovators and aspiring business leaders,” Mayor Wayne M. Messam said. He added, “The fall season continues that mission by providing access to nationally recognized speakers, valuable networking opportunities and candid conversations that inspire growth, collaboration and success.”

Event Details

When: Friday, Oct. 2, 2026

Time: 6:30-9 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Where: Bind Space at Miramar

Address: 3150 SW 145th Ave., Miramar, Fla.

Upcoming dates: Nov. 6 and Dec. 4, 2026.

Each edition features guest speakers, networking opportunities and resources focused on business growth, leadership and entrepreneurship. Previous guests have included DJ Irie, Rohan Marley, Spectacular Smith, Pretty Vee, Trick Daddy, Chris Smith, Tiffany Willis and Louis Oliver.

Registration is free and required. Space is limited. Reserve a spot at MiramarFirstFridays.Eventbrite.com.