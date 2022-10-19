Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival 2022

The 20th anniversary of The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is a Big Deal! The celebration takes place on Sunday, November 13th at Miramar Regional Park, from 12 pm to 10 pm.

The ultimate Caribbean cultural event merging food, music, and entertainment for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Festival features include an extensive Food Court offering a variety of jerk cuisine and other dishes, the Publix Culinary Pavilion which features top chefs and celebrities in competition, the Western Union Cultural Stage, an Arts and Crafts village as well as a sizzling Party Zone.

Main Stage entertainment will feature Tarrus Riley, Christopher Martin and Romain Virgo as well as Baby Cham to name a few.

Get details at www.jerkfestival.com