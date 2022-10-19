Video

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival 2022

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 7 Less than a minute

The 20th anniversary of The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is a Big Deal! The celebration takes place on Sunday, November 13th at Miramar Regional Park, from 12 pm to 10 pm.

The ultimate Caribbean cultural event merging food, music, and entertainment for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Festival features include an extensive Food Court offering a variety of jerk cuisine and other dishes, the Publix Culinary Pavilion which features top chefs and celebrities in competition, the Western Union Cultural Stage, an Arts and Crafts village as well as a sizzling Party Zone.

Main Stage entertainment will feature Tarrus Riley, Christopher Martin and Romain Virgo as well as Baby Cham to name a few.

Get details at www.jerkfestival.com

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 7 Less than a minute
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Kashief Lindo - Got No Experience

Kashief Lindo – Got No Experience

July 20, 2018

Gyptian – All On Me Official Music Video

June 9, 2015
Love and Harmony 2019 Cruise

Love and Harmony Cruise 2019

September 29, 2018
Renwick Duesbury feat. JonFX - Another Level

Renwick Duesbury feat. JonFX – Another Level

May 22, 2021
Back to top button