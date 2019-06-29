9th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival New York Returns July 21st

Performances by Bunji Garlin, Christopher Martin, Shenseea, Capleton and more at 9th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival New York

NEW YORK – Celebrating almost a decade, the 2019 Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival returns to Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, NY for another day of food, fun, and entertainment.

On Sunday, July 21, 2019, the ninth-annual Caribbean food festival will highlight the popular Jamaican flavor, Jerk, and all it has to offer.

Culinary and artisan vendors from across the tri-state area gather during this yearly event to exhibit Jerk and the Jamaican culture to thousands of patrons.

This year’s festival is on track to satisfy the palates and ears of all in attendance. “We are always excited for each Jerk Festival as we look for new ways to entertain our patrons,” said Richard Lue, Director of Business Development at VP Records “This year will offer a great music lineup and an array of delicious cuisine,” he continued. From the cultural stage, celebrity chefs, the kid’s zone, and live entertainment, there is never a dull moment.

Cultural Stage

Every year the Cultural Stage goes above and beyond to showcase authentic Jamaican art forms. This year’s theme will honor Jamaican cultural icon Louise Bennett-Coverley, also known as “Miss Lou,” as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of her birth this year on September 7th.

Host’s actor/comedian Blakka Ellis and cultural activist, Sharon Gordon will bring Miss Lou’s many stories and cultural legacy to life with various performances.

Culinary Tent

The Culinary Tent always feature a variety of chefs providing culinary demonstrations using Jerk like never before. Host, Chef Irie leads the group with a cooking demonstration in his humorous style, followed by the celebrity chefs and their exciting cooking demos and cook-offs.

This year features Chef Max, Chef Ji Cha, Chef Rudy, Chef Troy, Chef Darlene B, Chef Sam Davis, and Chef Cybille St Aude all delivering culinary flavors and lots of tasty samples.

Main Stage

The 2019 Main Stage has a perfect balance. The women of Caribbean music are equally sharing the stage with the men this year.

Headliners Fayann Lyons, Shenseea, and rising star Naomi Cowan will grace the stage along with veteran Capelton, Chris Martin one of the current hitmakers, and soca star Bunji Garlin to deliver a full Caribbean experience of culture.

Tickets are available online and at selected physical Caribbean ticket outlets for $39. Children 10 and under free with an adult.