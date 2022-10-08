Florida’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Headline Performers Revealed

MIRAMAR – It has been the most asked question in the last few months, “Who is appearing at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival?” Ask no more, the word is out. The producers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival have finally announced the main stage performers scheduled for their 20th-anniversary celebration on Sunday, November 13th at Miramar Regional Park, from 12 pm to 10 pm.

This year’s amazing lineup will satisfy the palates of festival fans, which will feature Tarrus Riley, Dancehall DJ Baby Cham and his all-female band, Romain Virgo and Christopher Martin together singing “tune fi tune” as well as a tribute to 90s Dancehall featuring DJs Richie D, Supa Twitch and House Arrest.

The annual signature Caribbean event combines food and entertainment with activities for every member of the family. This milestone year celebrates the festival’s 20th anniversary, Jamaica’s 60th independence anniversary and title sponsor Grace Foods, 100th anniversary.

Tarrus Riley

Tarrus Riley has racked up a string of hit songs and is a true entertainer. Best known for his hit song “She’s Royal”, Riley’s other hits include “Lion Paw”, “Contagious”, and “Good Girl Gone Bad”. His performance is always a sing-along as fans participate and immerse themselves in his performance.

Baby Cham

Making his Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival debut, Baby Cham and his all-female band will flavor the festival with his scorching selection of dancehall classics including “Ghetto Story”, “Vitamin S”, “Wow” and “Fighter” to name a few. Cham is always a crowd pleaser and is planning a special presentation for the Florida audience.

Musical Entertainment

DJs Richie D, Supa Twitch and House Arrest will pay Tribute to the 90s, with a selection of Dancehall and Soca hits, from an era most people recognize as the heyday of dancehall music. Expect a lot of crowd favorites as the audience sing and dance to a string of 90s hit songs. Florida-based Code Red Band will also delight with a solid selection of popular hits to set the tone for the main stage entertainment.

Christopher Martin & Romain Virgo

Closing out this year’s exciting performances will be Christopher Martin and Romain Virgo. They will perform together in a musical treat for fans. With an established catalog of hit records from both artists “Glow,” “Leave People Business,” “I’m A Big Deal” and “, “Soul Provider” to name a few, the duo is prepared to go song-for-song on stage. Especially while engaging fans determine which singer made them move the most.

Publix Culinary Pavilion

Other festival activities include the Western Union Cultural Stage. In addition, the cooking demonstrations and competitions at the Publix Culinary Pavilion. Plus, the Grace Village and the Partner for Youth Foundation Pickney Korner featuring storytelling, traditional games and fun activities.

Tickets

Tickets are now on sale at the festival’s website www.JerkFestival.com and are also available at retail outlets in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.