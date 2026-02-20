Global Tourism Resilience Lifetime Achievement Award for Minister Bartlett

NAIROBI, KENYA – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has been acknowledged with the Global Tourism Resilience Lifetime Achievement Award at the 4th Global Tourism Resilience Day 2026. The event was held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on February 17, 2026.

The prestigious award honors Minister Bartlett’s leading role in building global tourism resilience frameworks. It also recognizes his work to improve crisis readiness and recovery worldwide. His forward-looking efforts have made resilience a key part of sustainable tourism development.

As a result, destinations can handle disruptions better. They can also recover faster. These disruptions include disasters, pandemics, economic shocks, and other crises.

Over the years, Minister Bartlett has championed international collaboration, policy innovation, and capacity-building initiatives designed to safeguard tourism. Tourism is one of the world’s most vital economic sectors.

In accepting the award, Minister Bartlett reaffirmed his commitment to fostering resilient tourism systems that empower communities, protect livelihoods, and drive long-term economic stability. He emphasized the importance of “continued global cooperation to build adaptive frameworks capable of responding to emerging challenges in an increasingly interconnected world.” “This award is testament to the enduring and vigorous work that we have been doing through the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre in Jamaica. I thank all our public and private partners who understand the importance a resilient tourism industry,” the Minister added.

Crisis Preparedness

“His efforts have strengthened partnerships among governments, private sector stakeholders, and global institutions, promoting strategies that support recovery, sustainability, and inclusive growth across many tourism-dependent economies. This is a huge win for the Minister and Jamaica,” said Professor Waller, Executive Director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre.

The Global Tourism Resilience Lifetime Achievement Award is conferred upon leaders whose contributions have had a transformative and lasting impact on the global tourism industry.