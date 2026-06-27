MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – At the conclusion of the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference in Montego Bay on June 18, many delegates came away encouraged by what they heard from the Jamaican government.

The conference ran for four days at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James parish. According to data from the Jamaican government, over 1,000 delegates, mainly from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, attended.

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Delegates heard presentations from several senior Jamaican government and political leaders, including:

Prime Minister Andrew Holness

Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson-Smith

Health Minister Christopher Tufton

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett

Mark Golding, leader of the opposition People’s National Party

Janice McIntosh “Felt Encouraged”

Janice McIntosh of South Florida attended as representative for the Southern Region of the United States, a post she has held since April 1. She was encouraged by the presence of senior officials, who addressed issues of concern for Jamaicans abroad.

“I was also encouraged by the breadth and relevance of the discussions. The conference focused on practical ways in which the government of Jamaica and Jamaicans living abroad can work collaboratively to advance national priorities in areas such as education, health, the environment, investment, and technology,” she noted. “In particular, I was pleased to see dedicated discussions on Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation, and workforce development. These conversations acknowledged the rapid pace of technological change and the need to ensure that Jamaicans are equipped with the skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

As for negatives, McIntosh believed some panel discussions were drawn out, which limited audience participation and an opportunity to voice their concerns.

Marlon Hill Gives a Thumbs-Up

Attorney Marlon Hill, a regular attendant from South Florida, gave the conference a thumbs-up. For him, it was not another serving of talk soup.

“In one session on the impact of tourism on our resiliency, minister Bartlett noted that the ministry of tourism will soon be appointing a Diaspora liaison desk officer. In the Q&A of this session, I suggested that every ministry or institutional agency should also have a similar desk and an appointed person to provide for more direct engagement and vetting of partnership ideas and opportunities. This received unanimous approval from attendees from the floor,” he disclosed.

Opening Day with Prime Minister Holness

Holness, who addressed the conference on opening day, touted the gains made by his administration. These include a significant decline in homicides, and the reconstruction of four major hospitals.

The prime minister urged members of the Diaspora — who live in countries where efficiency is key to economic success — to help nurture a similar mindset in Jamaica.