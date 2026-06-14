Former Royal Chaplain to Open 11th Jamaica Diaspora Conference

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — The 11th Jamaica Diaspora Conference will open Sunday, June 14th with a church service led by Bishop Rose Hudson-Wilkin, a St. James native and former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II. Her ministry has taken her from western Jamaica to senior leadership in the Church of England.

Calvary Baptist Church

Hudson-Wilkin, the bishop of Dover and Canterbury and the first Black woman appointed a bishop in the Church of England, will deliver the sermon at Calvary Baptist Church on Corinaldi Avenue in Montego Bay.

The service marks the start of the biennial conference, scheduled for June 14-18 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre. The event is held under the theme “Diaspora Partnerships: Rebuilding a More Resilient Jamaica.”

Hudson-Wilkin, who is attending the conference as a guest of The Jamaica National Group, described the invitation to preach in the city where her journey began as “a real privilege and a deep honour.”

11th Jamaica Diaspora Conference Message

She said her message will focus on the need for Jamaicans at home and abroad to work together “to build a more resilient Jamaica.” She will draw on Deuteronomy 8:1-10 and 16-18 and Matthew 6:25-34. According to her, the passages speak to gratitude, courage and faith.

Her return to Montego Bay is expected to set a reflective tone for the conference. It links faith, service and national responsibility as organizers seek to deepen collaboration between Jamaica and its global diaspora.

Hudson-Wilkin said faith institutions have an important role in strengthening national resilience because faith “directs our focus to positively seek the best for others as we seek for ourselves.” She said resilience also requires remembering God in times of material success. In addition, it means advocating for the vulnerable.

Roles with the Church of England

Hudson-Wilkin has held several historic public roles in the Church of England. She was the first Black woman to serve as chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II. Moreover, she was the first woman to serve as chaplain to the speaker of the House of Commons.

She said the conference’s success should be measured not only by the ideas generated during the five-day gathering. It should also be measured by “renewed commitment and more selflessness” among Jamaicans at home and abroad.

“Be the change you want to see,” she said.