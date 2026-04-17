Hugh C. Hart, Jamaica’s Former Minister of Tourism Remembered

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has paid tribute to former Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Hugh C. Hart, OJ, on his passing. He described him as a distinguished Jamaican whose life of service left an enduring mark on the nation’s tourism sector. Moreover, Mr. Hart impacted public life and economic development.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of the Honourable Hugh C. Hart, OJ, and extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and all who had the privilege of serving alongside him. Jamaica has lost a devoted son—an accomplished attorney, distinguished statesman and committed public servant whose life’s work helped to shape our nation,” said Minister Bartlett.

Minister Bartlett noted that Mr. Hart’s tenure as Minister of Tourism from 1984 to 1989 coincided with an important period in Jamaica’s tourism development and international visibility.

“His leadership coincided with memorable milestones, including the historic arrival of the supersonic Concorde in 1986 and Jamaica surpassing one million stopover visitors in 1987. These were not only moments of national pride, but powerful signals of Jamaica’s growing confidence and standing on the world stage. Mr. Hart made a meaningful contribution to that progress and to the strengthening of tourism as a pillar of national development,” added Minister Bartlett.

The Tourism Minister also reflected on Mr. Hart’s wider contribution to Jamaica through his service in the Senate and in the portfolio of Mining and Energy.

In those roles, Mr. Hart brought integrity, seriousness of purpose and thoughtful leadership to national decision-making. He also played an important role in supporting key sectors of the Jamaican economy through leadership in major public institutions connected to mining, energy and industrial development.

“Beyond the offices he held, Hugh Hart will be remembered as a man of discipline, dignity and duty. He served with steadiness, commanded respect across sectors, and exemplified a style of leadership rooted in substance rather than showmanship. His contribution to Jamaica extended well beyond any single portfolio,” Minister Bartlett said.

Order of Jamaica

Mr. Hart also earned distinction in the legal profession and private sector, where his excellence and professionalism made him one of Jamaica’s most respected attorneys. His national contribution was formally recognised with the award of the Order of Jamaica for his service to the bauxite and alumina industry and the legal profession.