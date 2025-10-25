Feel So Alive: Sean Paul and Maxi Priest Unite

San Francisco, CA – Maxi Priest, one of the most celebrated reggae fusion artists of all time, is making a massive move. He aims to re-ignite world music. The legendary reggae vocalist, whose career spans four decades with three Grammy nominations, has partnered with Intercept Music. He will officially re-launch and distribute his own label, Level Vibes Music.

Marking his return to the charts, Priest has collaborated with dancehall superstar, Sean Paul, on the single release of “Feel So Alive.” This song is the final track in “The Signal” riddim series by renowned music curator and producer Lion Face for Lion King Muzik.

In reggae and dancehall music, a riddim is the instrumental backing track. Multiple artists use it to create their own distinct songs. “Feel So Alive” is Sean Paul’s and Maxi Priest’s contribution. The five-song project also has songs by JC Lodge, Luciano, Morgan Heritage, and Quan Dajai.

“Feel So Alive” is a love-fueled Caribbean collaboration that ‘signals’ a roots and reggae revival for the ages.

Maxi Priest Through The Years

Maxi’s musical lineage runs deep across multiple cultures. His breakthrough came in 1984 with the first UK reggae tune to reach #1 in Jamaica. His self-titled 1988 album, recorded with legends Sly & Robbie, Willie Lindo, and others, introduced him to intercontinental audiences. It featured hits like the classic cover of Cat Stevens’ “Wild World.”

His duet with Beres Hammond, “How Can We Ease the Pain,” showcased his ability to garner mainstream accessibility. The album, “Bonafide” went Gold in the U.S. and delivered the smash single “Close to You.” It reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #2 on the R&B chart.

Chart-topping Collaborations

The momentum continued with chart-topping collaborations including “Set the Night to Music” with Roberta Flack and “Housecall” with Shabba Ranks. Maxi had mastered the art of balancing reggae authenticity with pop appeal.

His 1996 release, “Man with the Fun,” featured Shaggy on the Grammy-nominated crossover hit “That Girl.” This proved his staying power.

“CombiNation” (1999), an eclectic blend of reggae, hip-hop, R&B, and jazz, featured artists like Beenie Man, Degree, and Red Rat, and reinterpretations of classics by Donny Hathaway and Stevie Wonder.

In 2022, he returned to the stage with UB40, The Original Wailers, and Big Mountain for a six-week U.S. tour.

Now marking 40 years in the music industry with his label relaunch, Maxi has been honored with inductions into the Jamaica Music Museum Hall of Fame and the Reggae Walk of Fame.

New Label: Level Vibes Music

“I feel so alive!” exclaims reggae music sensation Maxi Priest. “My label, Level Vibes Music, finally has the support that it needs through my partnership with Intercept Music. Intercept Music was created specifically for busy independent artists like me. With Intercept, we now have access to all the tools my team needs for the business of marketing and promoting, leaving me with the time and energy to do what I love – make music.” “Working with Lion Face is always amazing,” adds Priest. “He and I go way back, and our history is very, very melodic. Having my brother Sean Paul on this track with me, my official debut label release, is something beyond beautiful. Sean does what Sean does, he is just so brilliant! We connect across generations, growing the culture, the music and the vibration. Yes, I feel so alive!”

Sean Paul a Global Star

Sean Paul, who has been proclaimed Jamaica’s top export, is likely one of the biggest global stars the island has produced. The iconic dancehall deejay has dominated international charts since he burst onto the scene in the late ‘90s. Three decades later and he shows no signs of slowing down.

His introduction to the world stage was the 1997 instant smash “Infiltrate.” By the time he released his debut project, “Stage One” in 2000 with dancehall hits alongside singer Mr. Vegas, he was the highest-selling artist on VP Records. When Sean and Vegas landed a cameo in Hype Williams’ 1998 film “Belly,” and a musical collaboration with rap star DMX, his undeniable appeal in hip-hop was sealed.

Top 15 Billboard Hits

Paul’s sophomore album “Dutty Rock” broke the mold for dancehall. It ultimately spawned four Top 15 Billboard hits. In the very same period, his voice powered hits for Beyoncé, Blu Cantrell and Busta Rhymes. This proved that his Midas touch with a hook could not be contained by one genre.

Sean’s third #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, “Temperature,” took the music star worldwide. It reached the Top 10 in Canada and France, and Top 20 in Australia and the UK.

Blazing through the decades, the 2020’s have shown Sean to be the world’s foremost representative of Brand Jamaica. He is officially recognized by the Jamaican government with an Order of Distinction. He has received decades of awards, chart-topping hits, and has a worldwide fanbase that is unmatched.

To date, he is the most streamed reggae artist of all time with 15 billion streams, surpassing reggae legend Bob Marley!

“Lion Face is like family to me and the music. He was one of the first selectors to ever believe in me. And, you know, to be able to do a song with Maxi Priest, who was in the business before me, somebody who I look up to, it makes a very strong connection to the song itself. For me, it’s a dope feeling to know I can look up to these icons, both Lion Face and Maxi Priest, and now be doing songs with them,” adds global superstar Sean Paul.

“The musical bond between Sean Paul and Maxi Priest is mind blowing,” cites Founder and Chairman, Ralph Tashjian, for Intercept Music, a worldwide, leading, technology-driven independent music distribution and marketing company. “Intercept Music has been continuously expanding our musical frontier, so this song release is a huge accomplishment for us. Priest and Paul together – what more can I say, except be on the lookout for much more to come!”

