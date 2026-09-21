Entertainment

Garfield Cowan’s New Single by Cathy Matete Addresses Global Issues

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell12 minutes ago
0 5 1 minute read
Garfield Cowan's New Single by Cathy Matete Addresses Global Issues

SOUTH FLORIDA – Dancehall fans are familiar with Garfield Cowan through his party songs with high-profile acts such as Wayne Wonder, Ginjah and Jah Cure. This year, he made his mark with a single that addressed an international incident.

We Won’t Be Silent, a song by Cathy Matete of Kenya, was inspired by the controversial June, 2025 death of schoolteacher Albert Ojwang while in police custody in that country. Cowan produced the track for his Natures Way Entertainment. This label is based in South Florida.

Roots Rock Reggae includes this song. The independent company released the compilation album last January. The Basadi In Music Awards nominated Matete for Reggae Artiste of The Year. Johannesburg, South Africa, hosted the awards on August 7–8.

That category was won by Cindy Sanyu of Uganda. For Cowan, the nomination was a win for his label and Roots Rock Reggae.

Garfield Cowan's New Single by Cathy Matete Addresses Global Issues
Garfield Cowan

“This nomination means a lot to Natures Way Entertainment. For me, it is confirmation that the work, the vision and the music we have been putting out are reaching beyond Jamaica and connecting internationally,” he said.

“Cathy Matete is an incredible artist, and to see We Won’t Be Silent receive this kind of recognition on the African continent is a proud moment for all of us.”

Zamunda and Fantan Mojah, Anthony B and Iba Mahr are some of the other artists who contribute songs to Roots Rock Reggae.

Cowan met Matete through a mutual friend, and Matete plans to release her first album this year. He produced several of its songs.

From Clarendon parish in central Jamaica, Cowan started Natures Way Entertainment in 2010. The label has released several ‘riddim’ compilation albums

Including the Sweet Personality which produced two hit singles in Let Me Love You Tonight by Wayne Wonder and Wake Up by Jah Cure.

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell12 minutes ago
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

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