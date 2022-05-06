Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley Releases New Still Go A Dance Riddim

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – As a lover of the dancehall himself, this new riddim compilation titled Still Go A Dance, produced by Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley comes as no surprise. Singles like the title track Still Go A Dance by Christopher Ellis, or Capleton and Yami Bolo’s Chosen people stole audiences when they were released. Now, the entire compilation is available for purchase and streaming.

In addition to the singles, A powerful new track by the legendary Beres Hammond titled Hold Yuh Corner, is among the compilation. This new riddim is not the first and certainly not the last from Ghetto Youths international. They have championed preserving the culture of the music through its productions.

Celebration of Culture

Still Go A Dance is a celebration of a culture that still heavily pervades the Jamaican landscape; dances/parties. As the ban on gatherings and COVID precautions are being lifted in places like Jamaica, people are slowly getting back to the vibrant and productive nightlife Jamaica is known for, which is what makes this riddim timely.

Christopher Ellis’ lead single and title track on the compilation is an ode to what the dancehall once was in Jamaica. Combined with still embracing what it is now. Backed by the soulful, rootsy production that is the riddim. These sentiments of cherishing what we once had and choosing to preserve it by still participating is something many reggae dancehall fans will relate to.

Sizzla’s Hail Jah is a beaming example of the positive, peaceful messages we have come to know him for, and Ghetto Youth International does what they do best; create platforms of authentic reggae dancehall to grow and thrive regardless of the music industry’s ebb and flow. Still Go A Dance the riddim compilation has captured the ears and hearts of many. Especially through just singles so you won’t want to miss out on.

Nostalgia

All four tracks on the compilation reflect a shared message of nostalgia. In addition to the resilience of culture. Not just through tone but also lyrics in one form or another. Still Go A Dance riddim compilation available now everywhere music is sold and streamed.