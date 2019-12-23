Damian Marley’s Welcome to Jamrock Cruise 2019 Sell Off & 2020 Sold Out

MIAMI – The Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise, founded by Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, wrapped its 6th excursion across the Caribbean Sea this past Sat. Dec. 14, 2019 and has announced that 2020 is completely sold out.

The 5-night cruise, which departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL with two stops in Jamaica (Ocho Rios and Falmouth) before its return, has made history as one of the most in-demand music charters in the business.

See some highlights from 2019 below and join the waitlist for 2020 here:

Buju Banton delivered an electrifying performance. It was the first opportunity to see the Jamaican icon perform to a predominantly American audience since his release from prison. Amongst the captivated and intimate crowd, Buju Banton brought out Stephen “Ragga” Marley for very heartfelt moment. They joined in song and Banton thanked Marley for being there during his time of need before he was sentenced. WATCH clip here.

2019 has been a whirlwind year for the 19-year-old breakout Jamaican star Koffee, who brought out R&B star and fellow RCA touring mate Daniel Caesar as a surprise guest.

First-time WTJRC Sound Clash At Sea contenders Germany’s Warrior Sound and Kansas City, MO (U.S.) by way of South Sudan (Africa) Dynamiq Sound went head-to-head at this year’s clash.

Ultimately, Warrior Sound took it home for the win.