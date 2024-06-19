Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley Drops New Single “Wisemen”

NEW YORK – Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, a four GRAMMY AWARD® winning reggae artist, releases his poignant new single “Wisemen” today.

On the self-produced “Wisemen,” Marley reflects on the eternal search for true love. His first official solo release for 2024, he delivers a classic ode to women over a mid-up-tempo rhythm track.

Damian’s lyrics on Wisemen gives an often-un told perspective on relationships and romance. Love lost and found, yet despite the inevitable trials and tribulations, the search goes on. “True love is hard to find,” Marley sings on his latest release. “ And even if it doesn’t exist you cannot fault a man for trying.”

Throughout his career, Damian Marley has opened his heart again and again, using the power of music to bare his soul on intimate compositions like “Searching” from his 1996 debut album ‘Mr. Marley,’ “Still Searching” from the 2001 album ‘Halfway Tree,’

“Beautiful” featuring Bobby Brown from the classic 2005 album ‘Welcome to Jamrock,’ as well as his unforgettable 2012 single “Affairs of the Heart.” Marley’s latest song “Wisemen” is sure to join these fan favorites as the latest chapter in a never-ending story.

“Wisemen” follows Damian’s January single track and video release of “My Sweet Lord”, a spiritual reinterpretation of George Harrison’s original track, that came with high accolades from George Harrison’s wife, Olivia Harrison, as well as the George Harrison Estate. The two tracks ‘My Sweet Lord’ & ‘Wisemen’ have been released under the Ghetto Youth International (GYI) record label co-owned by Damian and his brothers Stephen and Julian.

