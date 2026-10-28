Travel

Coral Princess opens Grenada’s 2026-27 cruise season

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Grenada cruise season
The Coral Princess Docked at the Melville Street Cruise Terminal

Grenada’s 2026-27 cruise schedule includes 192 calls through May. There will be visits to Carriacou and a winter peak for local tourism businesses.

 

Grenada cruise season
The Coral Princess Docked at the Melville Street Cruise Terminal

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada — Grenada has opened its 2026-27 cruise season with the arrival of the Coral Princess, launching a schedule of 192 cruise ship calls through May 2027 that offers business opportunities for local tour guides, vendors and tourism operators.

The Princess Cruises ship, which has a capacity of 2,000 guests, arrived at the Melville Street Cruise Terminal.

The season’s schedule includes calls to Carriacou. Additionally, there is a mix of large cruise ships, smaller luxury vessels and sailing ships. This is according to an Oct. 27 release from the Grenada Tourism Authority.

Grenada cruise schedule peaks in winter

The busiest period is expected from December through February, with 38 calls scheduled for December 2026, 42 for January 2027 and 44 for February 2027. The schedule gives tourism operators a basis for planning excursions, transportation and other services during the winter cruise season.

Cruise tourism puts local businesses in focus

Sen. Hon. Adrian Thomas
Sen. Hon. Adrian Thomas, Minister For Tourism, The Creative Economy and Culture

Tourism Minister Adrian Thomas said the season’s benefits should reach Grenadian businesses and communities. Spending ashore can support tour operators, transportation providers, restaurants, vendors and artisans.

“Cruise tourism provides an important avenue for our people to participate in the visitor economy,” Thomas said.

“The knowledge of our guides, the creativity of our artisans and the hospitality of our communities are part of what visitors come here to experience.”

Randall Dolland, chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, said cruise visits also offer a chance to encourage longer stays. “Each call gives us a valuable opportunity to show visitors why Grenada deserves more than a day on their itinerary,” he said.

Mr. Randall Dolland- Chairman, Grenada Tourism Authority
Mr. Randall Dolland- Chairman, Grenada Tourism Authority

Carriacou cruise calls highlight maritime heritage

Scheduled calls to Carriacou will introduce cruise passengers to the sister island’s maritime heritage and local experiences. Shanai St. Bernard, nautical development manager at the Grenada Tourism Authority, said coordination among cruise lines, port partners and local operators is a priority.

Ms. Shanai St. Bernard- Nautical Development Manager, Grenada Tourism Authority
Ms. Shanai St. Bernard- Nautical Development Manager, Grenada Tourism Authority

“Working with cruise lines, port partners and local operators, our priority is to support a smooth arrival and a welcoming experience, with clear information and dependable service throughout,” St. Bernard said.

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 minutes ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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