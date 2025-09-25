Tourism Development in the Caribbean: Jamaica’s Rise

Kingston, Jamaica – Jamaica has secured its position as the Caribbean’s most connected destination. It achieved record-breaking global linkages while advancing an ambitious agenda for inclusive and sustainable tourism growth.

With year-end arrivals projected at 4.5 million — comprising 3.1 million stopover visitors and 1.4 million cruise passengers — Jamaica now boasts direct connections to over 55 international gateways. This strengthens its global reach and sets a new regional benchmark. This unprecedented connectivity is fuelling both visitor growth and broader economic development.

“Jamaica’s rapid expansion in airlift is more than just a milestone for tourism; it’s a catalyst for national transformation,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. “Our vision is clear — tourism must work for all Jamaicans. These investments are creating opportunities for small businesses, communities, and workers, ensuring the benefits of growth are shared equitably across the island,” he added.

At a special media breakfast for the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) 2025 today, Minister Bartlett spoke about important investments. These investments aim to improve Jamaica’s tourism system.

Road Improvements

The Montego Bay Perimeter Road costs US$274 million and is now 60% done. It will help reduce traffic jams. It will also open new routes for business. This project will make travel easier for both locals and visitors.

Additionally, in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Jamaica is expanding key segments of the North Coast Highway. This project will widen critical stretches from two to four lanes. It will improve access to premier destinations like Montego Bay and Ocho Rios. Furthermore, it will strengthen economic links between coastal communities.

“These landmark projects aren’t just roads — they are gateways to greater opportunity,” Bartlett emphasized. “By enhancing connectivity, we’re laying the foundation for tourism that drives jobs, investment, and shared prosperity,” he expressed.

Jamaica’s push for inclusivity extends beyond infrastructure to the very heart of the tourism workforce.

More than 20,000 workers have been certified through the Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation , strengthening service standards and employability.

, strengthening service standards and employability. The Tourism Workers Pension Scheme continues to expand, providing financial security for thousands of industry professionals.

The Destination Assurance Framework and Strategy has been rolled out to ensure quality, safety, and accessibility across tourism offerings.

These initiatives are designed to make tourism a true engine of social mobility. They provide tangible benefits for individuals and communities.

Sustainable Growth

As Jamaica solidifies its standing as a global tourism leader, the country is positioning itself for sustainable growth well into the next decade.

Upcoming projects and policies will focus on technology-driven services, green investments, and deeper community partnerships, ensuring that tourism remains resilient and inclusive.