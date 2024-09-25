KINGSTON, JAMAICA – On Friday, September 20th, the vibrant atmosphere of Pollyanna Caterers was electric as Communication Strategist Lyndon Taylor & Associates celebrated its successful hometown launch. The event brought together a diverse group of industry leaders, showcasing the firm’s commitment to fostering connections across sectors.

Guests from fields such as sports, business, hospitality, real estate, law, and media enjoyed a delightful culinary experience featuring vegetable spring rolls, a refreshing fruit cup, and fried breadfruit accompanied by cook-up saltfish—a true taste of Jamaican flavor.

Among the notable attendees were Sandra Graham, communications consultant; Rosalee Gage-Grey, human resources and development specialist; Paula-Anne Porter-Jones, The RJR Group & communications advisor at CNIS; Cecil Thoms, Communication Strategist; Kevin O. Clarke, Digital and Social Media Manager, The JNGroup; Kimberly Blair, Communication Relations Manager, NSWMA; Daisy Pedley, Group Internal Audit Manager, ATL Group of Companies; Paul Morrison, Licensed Realtor, Keller Williams Realty; Judith Wilks, Strategic Communications Consultant; and O’Neil Brown, Associate Director of Operations, IBEX. Their presence underscored the firm’s wide-ranging appeal and its mission to bridge communication gaps within various industries.

Elevating Jamaica’s Brand

In his remarks, Communication Strategist Lyndon Taylor, Founder & CEO noted that Lyndon Taylor & Associates is more than just a business venture, it’s a labor of love. “I’m committed to elevating Jamaica’s brand, showcasing our unique stories, and empowering local businesses to shine globally”.

Taylor, who has had nearly two decades experience working with one of the top public relations firm in New York, said that he felt an unrelenting call to return home to launch his own agency.

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with Jamaican entrepreneurs, innovators and changemakers. Together, let’s redefine the nation’s brand, amplify our voice and showcase our richness to the world,” the Founder stated.

The evening was expertly emceed by Dwight Fraser, a well-known sportscaster at IRIE FM, who kept the energy high and the audience engaged throughout the night. His charisma set the perfect tone for a gathering that celebrated both professional achievements and community spirit.

Live entertainment from Majestic Band further enhanced the atmosphere, providing a lively backdrop as guests mingled and shared ideas. The band’s performances resonated with the crowd, turning the launch into not just a formal occasion, but a joyous celebration of collaboration and innovation.

As Lyndon Taylor & Associates embarks on this new chapter, the event marked not only a successful launch but also a promising future for the firm in Jamaica’s dynamic business landscape. The gathering reaffirmed the importance of relationships and collaboration in driving success across all sectors.