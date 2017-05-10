Commissioner Monestime Urging Trump Administration To Extend TPS For Haitians

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime issued a statement on the Trump administration’s investigation of the Haitian community’s criminal history as part of its deliberations over whether to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for the 58,000 Haitian nationals allowed in the U.S. following the 2010 Haiti earthquake:

“I am flabbergasted and this unusual exercise would only serve to send a message to the rest of the world that America is departing from its moral responsibilities.

We as a country have always extended a helping hand to the most vulnerable and seeking to penalize a majority over the mistakes of a few is un-American and I hope the administration understands that.

The hunt for evidence of possible crimes committed by Haitians before deciding about TPS is unorthodox and inconsistent with American historical and traditional values.

Haiti is still trying to recuperate from the devastating 2010 earthquake; a recovery that was made even more difficult by the introduction of cholera from the UN peacekeepers and exacerbated by hurricane Matthew last October.

Haiti is still in a state of crisis and sending 58,000 people back to a country that is still in turmoil would not only be inhuman but un-American. This move is shortsighted and would only serve to further destabilize the country and lead to another mass exodus.

I urge the Trump administration to put an end to the uncertainty for thousands of hard-working, law-abiding Haitian nationals who have been contributing to the US economy.

I also join my voice with many others and ask that the Trump administration extend Temporary Protected Status for those 58,000 Haitian nationals living in constant fear,” Commissioner Monestime said.