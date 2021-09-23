Jamaica Releases No Time To Die Behind The Scenes Footage

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – To celebrate the release of the latest James Bond film, the Jamaica Tourist Board has released behind the scenes footage of No Time To Die. The footage showcases cast and crew as well as some of the locations shot in Jamaica. Click here to watch the footage.

Jamaica is the birthplace of 007, where Ian Fleming created and wrote the Bond novels. The island also features in the first James Bond film, Dr. No (1962), as well as in Live And Let Die (1973).

Jamaica is a key location in No Time To Die where Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life on the island. His peace is short-lived when his old friend, Felix Leiter, from the CIA turns up asking for help.

25th James Bond Film

The Jamaica Tourist Board is delighted to play such a significant role in the 25th James Bond film. Hon Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, said, ‘Bond for us means we are a place for beginnings, but we are also a place for great endings’. And Hon Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, comments, ‘It’s really something we have dreamt about and we are happy that it’s going to be a reality.’

Enjoy Jamaica

Jamaica is famed for its majestic verdant hills, white sand beaches, and turquoise waters. Whether it’s relaxing on Laughing Waters Beach, where Honey Ryder famously emerged from the water in Dr. No. In addition to touring the lesser-known locations from the novels and films. Jamaica will captivate holidaymakers looking to follow in the footsteps of James Bond. Additionally, take a refreshing swim at world-renowned beaches. Plus, be amazed by the tallest waterfalls, sway to the pulsating beat of reggae music, savor the spices of jerk cuisine, and seduce the senses with the finest rum.

No Time To Die will be released internationally in cinemas from September 30 2021 through Universal Pictures International and in the U.S. on October 8 from Metro Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) via their United Artist Releasing banner.