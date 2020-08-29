Saint Lucia Has Lowest Per Capita COVID-19 Cases in Caribbean

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Reduces Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 Rating To Level 1, As One of Only Eight Countries Globally

CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA – Based on the impact of a responsible opening plan, traveler pre-testing and on-island protocols, Saint Lucia has confirmed the lowest COVID-19 rates across the Caribbean region, with only 26 cases to date and no deaths (1.42 cases per 10k population).

Adding to consumer confidence in Saint Lucia, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has reduced Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 rating to the lowest, Level 1, as one of only eight countries globally.

The CDC notes that “over the last 28 days, new cases of COVID-19 in Saint Lucia decreased or stabilized.”

Tourism accounts for 65 percent of the island’s GDP, and Saint Lucia is proceeding with caution in a phased re-opening program. Having successfully managed the pandemic across the island, the Government has announced further easing of certain restrictions for visitors and has added even more ways to enjoy their island vacation.

As such, visitors are now permitted to stay in up to two COVID-certified properties for the duration of their stay, which will offer varied experiences across the island. Guests staying at COVID-certified properties can take part in various water-based activities like scuba diving and sailing, following the protocols put in place at their hotel.

The following accommodation providers are COVID-19 certified:

Anse Chastanet;

Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa;

Ladera;

Caille Blanc Villa, Cap Maison, Jade Mountain;

Marigot Bay Resort, Spa and Marina (scheduled to welcome guests in October);

Sandals Grande St. Lucian;

Serenity at Coconut Bay;

Stonefield Resort Villas;

Sugar Beach – A Viceroy Resort, Tet Rouge and Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort (scheduled to open October 8).

Several other hotels and resorts are on track to receive certification and will be opening soon. Marigot Bay and Rodney Bay Marinas are also open.

“We are encouraged by the figures that currently show Saint Lucia is leading the way in the Caribbean region with the lowest number of COVID-19 cases per capita. We are certainly not complacent, and the measures we have put in place have helped us to achieve such a positive record. These results will show potential visitors that our responsible approach to re-opening and providing a safe environment for a holiday is a good reason to choose Saint Lucia. We have safely welcomed more than 2,000 visitors to Saint Lucia since reopening July 9, and to know that they have had a positive holiday experience here gives us optimism for the future. Due to the changing nature of the pandemic, we continue to closely manage the situation, which is why we have been able to ease some of the restrictions at this time,” remarked Minister of Tourism, Honourable Dominic Fedee.

Entry requirements for arrivals continue to include:

Completion of online Pre-Arrival Registration Form

Negative COVID-19 PCR test up to seven days before date of travel

Rapid test will not be accepted upon arrival

Screening at airport

International visitors may stay in up to two Covid-19 certified hotels per visi

Nationals and residents must quarantine for 14 days on arrival at a Government facility

Those visiting from the regional ‘bubble’ are now required to show a negative PCR test taken up to seven days prior to travel

For more information about Saint Lucia’s Covid-19 response, all protocols and details of requirements prior to entry, please visit www.stlucia.org/covid-19.