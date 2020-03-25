Farm Share Miami to host Food and Grocery Distribution Drive-Thru Service

// // //

MIAMI – Farm Share Miami in association with several community leaders are scheduled to host a drive-thru food and grocery distribution for those in need on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 10am-1pm at the Golden Glades-Park and Ride-17080 NW 7th Ave, Miami.

This is drive thru only, no walk-ups and please remove all items from your trunk so that the volunteers can place the food in your vehicle. Food will be available to those on a First Come First Serve basis.

The Food and Grocery distribution is brought to you by Senator Oscar Braynon, Senator Jason Pizzo, State Representative Dottie Joseph, State Representative Barbara Watson, in collaboration with Farm Share, Miami-Dade County, City of Miami Gardens, City of Opa-Locka, City of North, and Miami Shores.

Farm Share

Farm Share specializes in getting donated fresh fruits and vegetables from Florida’s farmers and putting it into the hands of the millions of low-income families in need of nutritious food.