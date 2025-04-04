Local News

Commentary with Winston Barnes: Our Boys, and Going to College

by Winston Barnes

SOUTH FLORIDA – One of the most recognized and historically black college and universities is reporting the current attendance rate among young black men stands at nineteen percent. That equals the number of non-black students at Howard university. That is problematic for several reasons.

Among the reasons are the reasons the young men give for not attending college. The two main excuses are what is being called the belief gap; some believe they are not good enough and some think they can’t cope with college.

That is frightening.

But add to that I am suggesting is the conviction that college is not necessary as one can make millions of dollars by becoming an entrepreneur. Usually that means creating products and selling online and, or by making said millions by becoming an internet influencer.

The fact is that while there are fascinating and sometimes inspiring stories about young people actually succeeding in these ventures, it is fact that these young people are in the minority.

This situation demands a re-think by young black men and their parents. For one, the purpose of college must be re-examined. Tertiary education prepares individuals for the job market, and the college experience also helps young people transition into adulthood. It is where boys, as well as young women learn how to think and behave like grown-ups.  And the education actually helps, as well.

Winston Barnes
Winston Barnes Host – “Open Line” WAVS 1170AM

Voice your opinion on the "Open Line" with Winston Barnes daily on WAVS 1170AM or listen on-line

