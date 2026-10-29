Lord of the Flies: A Caribbean Parallel

PORTLAND, Jamaica – Hollywood has just released the second sequel of the movie Lord of the Flies with the first sequel being shot in Portland, Jamaica in the nineties along with twelve other films in that decade. It was the golden era of filmmaking in Jamaica before it fell into the abyss of government maladministration, forever.

In a way, Lord of the Flies is a mirror of Caribbean governments that elect a leader before descending into savagery. It is similar to the great Orwell book Animal Farm, where after the revolution some animals were more equal than others.

This must resonate in the Caribbean.

Travel Restrictions and Budget Questions

The prime minister in Jamaica recently banned travel by his government because of the large hole left by Hurricane Melissa in the budget. Large Jamaican tax evasion assets, accounts and property in the Cayman Islands that could assist in the deficit, remain untouched.

An unsolved puzzle maintained by the responsible authorities and policy makers.

There may be more to this.

Exemptions and Reconstruction Accountability

The prime minister has spent the period following his grand declaration back pedaling on exemptions to the rule as one of his ministers ignored the prohibition.

In this, the current administration has confirmed the excess of government travel as a cause in limited hurricane relief. The new feint of the government is to appoint multiple people and units for reconstruction and multiple speeches about the causes of slow government action as if that were separate and also, not their responsibility.

Nice try. Even the deaf, blind and dumb of Jamaica know that the prime minister is entirely responsible for no schools, houses or jobs. Repeated and mindless press releases about galas, awards and future projects or promised action cannot overwhelm common sense.

A Warning for the Reconstruction Czar

The travel prohibition is a big joke on the voting public as another attempt to switch blame and distract concentrated criticism.

It is a warning to the rookie reconstruction tzar. He may be next sleight of hand.

His prime minister is not royalty and the voting public are not flies.